CI/CD Pipelines on GitLab and AWS: Speed Up Your Deployments

The GitLab CI/CD pipeline is free to use for a limited amount of minutes/month. The project is a pretty simple web application. It does not use server-side logic or database layer, just pure frontend code. The stack looks like this: S3 - to store the actual code, CloudFront - as a domain name registrar, R53 - to make things faster and use a free SSL certification. To get started, I defined two-stage for the job. I will just cover my use case in this article.