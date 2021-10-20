Search icon
Choosing between NodeJS and Python for your Next Backend App by@tetianastoyko

Choosing between NodeJS and Python for your Next Backend App

Node.js and Python are hugely popular and have their pros and cons. Python is an object-oriented, dynamic language appreciated for its simple syntax and universality. Python remains to be one of the most requested languages on the market. 87% of. developers who know Python use it as their main programming language. Node.js and Python stacks are excellent backends that offer impressive possibilities to developers. Python is great at executing complex operations and supporting innovations, but it loses in speed. Node.js has outstanding performance but is not good at handling complex operations.
Tetiana Stoyko Hacker Noon profile picture

@tetianastoyko
Tetiana Stoyko

CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!

by Tetiana Stoyko @tetianastoyko.CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!
