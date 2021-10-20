Choosing between NodeJS and Python for your Next Backend App

1,320 reads

Node.js and Python are hugely popular and have their pros and cons. Python is an object-oriented, dynamic language appreciated for its simple syntax and universality. Python remains to be one of the most requested languages on the market. 87% of. developers who know Python use it as their main programming language. Node.js and Python stacks are excellent backends that offer impressive possibilities to developers. Python is great at executing complex operations and supporting innovations, but it loses in speed. Node.js has outstanding performance but is not good at handling complex operations.