How to Set Up a Pipeline for Deploying Serverless Node.js on Azure

Hello, software adventurers! Today, we'll be embarking on a new journey — a journey where you'll learn how to set up a pipeline to deploy serverless Node.js applications on Azure. If you're new to software development, fear not! This article is specially tailored to provide you with a gentle, yet comprehensive, introduction to this exciting area of . cloud computing With the rise of cloud computing, the concept of serverless computing has become more prominent. The term "serverless" doesn't mean there are no servers, but rather that you don't have to manage them. Essentially, it enables you to focus more on writing code and less on infrastructure management. is a top-tier cloud services provider that offers a robust platform for serverless applications. In this guide, we'll be using Azure Functions, a serverless computing service that lets you run event-triggered code without having to provision or manage infrastructure. Microsoft Azure Article Content Setting Up Azure Account Creating A Web App Resource Creating Node.js Application Setting Up Azure DevOps Project Configuring Azure Pipeline Deploying Your Serverless Application Let's dive in and start exploring these sections one by one. Setting Up Azure Account Before we can deploy anything, we first need to create an Azure account. If you haven't done this before, follow these steps: Visit the Azure portal at . https://portal.azure.com Click on . "Create a free account" Fill in your details and follow the prompts. After all, you'll get in Azure credits and free access to popular services for 12 months. $200 Creating A Web App Resource The comprehensive procedure was covered in . Our goal is to establish a fully operational web application server, serving as a bridge between our deployment pipeline on dev.azure.com and the previously created web application. Consequently, every change in the branch will trigger an automatic deployment of our web application. another article Creating a Node.js Application To create a "Hello World" application in Node.js, follow these steps: Install Node.js If you don't have Node.js installed on your computer, you can download it from . , the latest LTS version of Node.js is 18. Follow the instructions on the website to install it. https://nodejs.org/ Setup Your Project Create a new directory on your computer where you want your project to reside. Open a terminal or command prompt, navigate to your newly created directory, and initiate a new Node.js project by typing the following command: npm init -y The command creates a new file in your directory with default values. The file is used to manage the dependencies of your Node.js project. npm init -y package.json package.json Create a New JavaScript File In the same directory, create a new JavaScript file. You can name it anything you like, but for this example, let's call it . app.js Write the "Hello World" Code Open file in your preferred text editor and enter the following code: app.js const http = require('http');\n\nconst server = http.createServer((req, res) => {\n res.statusCode = 200;\n res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain');\n res.end('Hello World\\n');\n});\n\nserver.listen(8080, '0.0.0.0', () => {\n console.log('Server running at http://0.0.0.0:8080/');\n}); Also, you need to change the file to run in on Azure: package.json {\n "name": "hackernoon",\n "version": "1.0.0",\n "description": "",\n "main": "app.js",\n "scripts": {\n "start": "node app.js"\n },\n "keywords": [],\n "author": "",\n "license": "ISC"\n} Setting Up Azure DevOps Project After creating your Azure account and Node.js application, the next step is to create an Azure DevOps project: Go to the Azure DevOps portal at . https://dev.azure.com Log in with your Azure account. Click on and provide a name and description for the project. "New project" Configuring Azure Pipeline To set up your automatic deploy pipeline, you need to store the project code somewhere. We need to upload our project to the private Azure git repo (Image 1). Using you should upload your code to Azure Repos. Some commands that I have used (inside the project folder I have opened cmd.exe and wrote these commands) git git init\ngit remote add origin https://<your_name>/<Your name>/hackernoon/_git/hackernoon\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "initial"\ngit push --set-upstream origin master After doing this, your code will be on Azure Cloud. Next step, you should click on the button (Image 2). “Pipelines“ Then . Choose (Image 3), then choose Node.js App for Linux (Image 4). “Create Pipeline” “Azure Repos Git“ Then the process will ask you to get access to your subscription plan and after all, you will see your Web App name, which you have created earlier (Image 5). Finally, Azure will create a file for us. We need to change some parameters. yaml # Node.js Express Web App to Linux on Azure\n# Build a Node.js Express app and deploy it to Azure as a Linux web app.\n# Add steps that analyze code, save build artifacts, deploy, and more:\n# https://docs.microsoft.com/azure/devops/pipelines/languages/javascript\n\ntrigger:\n- master\n\nvariables:\n\n # Azure Resource Manager connection created during pipeline creation\n azureSubscription: '<Your sub>'\n\n # Web app name\n webAppName: '<Your name>'\n\n # Environment name\n environmentName: 'Your name'\n\n # Agent VM image name\n vmImageName: 'ubuntu-latest'\n\nstages:\n- stage: Build\n displayName: Build stage\n jobs:\n - job: Build\n displayName: Build\n pool:\n vmImage: $(vmImageName)\n\n steps:\n - task: NodeTool@0\n inputs:\n # change this "versionSpec: '10.x' to versionSpec: '18.x'\n displayName: 'Install Node.js'\n\n - script: |\n npm install\n # Delete this "npm run build --if-present"\n # Delete this "npm run test --if-present"\n displayName: 'npm install, build and test'\n\n - task: ArchiveFiles@2\n displayName: 'Archive files'\n inputs:\n rootFolderOrFile: '$(System.DefaultWorkingDirectory)'\n includeRootFolder: false\n archiveType: zip\n archiveFile: $(Build.ArtifactStagingDirectory)/$(Build.BuildId).zip\n replaceExistingArchive: true\n\n - upload: $(Build.ArtifactStagingDirectory)/$(Build.BuildId).zip\n artifact: drop\n\n- stage: Deploy\n displayName: Deploy stage\n dependsOn: Build\n condition: succeeded()\n jobs:\n - deployment: Deploy\n displayName: Deploy\n environment: $(environmentName)\n pool:\n vmImage: $(vmImageName)\n strategy:\n runOnce:\n deploy:\n steps:\n - task: AzureWebApp@1\n displayName: 'Azure Web App Deploy: <Your name>'\n inputs:\n azureSubscription: $(azureSubscription)\n appType: webAppLinux\n appName: $(webAppName)\n runtimeStack: 'NODE|10.10'\n package: $(Pipeline.Workspace)/drop/$(Build.BuildId).zip\n startUpCommand: 'npm run start' Press button. Commit directly to the branch. It will add this new config file to your project. For the first time, you will be asked for permission (Image 6). “Save and run” Deploying Your Serverless Application Finally, we can deploy our serverless application to Azure (Image 7). Once the upload is complete, your serverless Node.js application should be live on Azure (Image 8). And there you have it — you've just set up a pipeline to deploy serverless Node.js applications on Azure! Take a moment to celebrate this accomplishment. Conclusion As we wrap up, it's crucial to understand the value of setting up a deployment pipeline for a Serverless Node.js application on Azure. We have demonstrated how, through the use of Azure Functions, Azure DevOps, and other Azure services, you can automate your deployment process, ensuring smoother, more efficient, and error-free deployments. Incorporating a pipeline significantly reduces the risk of deployment-related issues and enhances the overall quality of the software. It promotes an efficient development practice that encourages frequent code changes while providing instant feedback on the success of these changes. CI/CD This tutorial should serve as a robust foundation, providing the necessary tools and understanding to further explore the potential of Azure and its integration capabilities. It's now time for you to take this knowledge and apply it to your projects, customizing and optimizing as per your unique requirements. At the end of the day, the goal is to automate processes, increase productivity, and deliver high-quality, efficient applications, and hopefully, this guide has brought you one step closer to achieving that. Happy coding!