Building a FastAPI OCR Microservice

Sometimes, you need to set up an OCR microservice, which accepts images and returns text. In this article, I will try to explain basic ideas on how to create your own OCR service for free, using and . python, fastAPI, tesseract, redis, celery docker What is microservice architecture? This is one of the variations of server architecture, that’s based on the smallest independent services (web apps), that interact with each other using protocols based on SOAP, REST, GraphQL, and RPC. In our microservice, we will use REST architectural style in microservice communications with one main microservice node ( ), but keep in mind, it is not the best option to do it. fastAPI_service Our microservice architecture. In our OCR service, we will have 9 microservices with orchestration architecture design, where we have one main microservice that communicates with others. I will show you how to create each service and make it work with others. FastAPI endpoints. FastAPI service will be an entry point to our OCR service. All communication will be there. It has . It will have 3 endpoints. endpoint, and . python + fastAPI + uvicorn POST /api/v1/ocr/img GET /api/v1/ocr/status/{task_id} GET /api/v1/ocr/text/{task_id} We are going to use endpoint to upload images. Also, it will start a task and give to us the task id. Using we will get the status of our task (ocr process is a considerably “heavy” task and will take some time to execute), after receiving the success status, we are going to use and endpoint to see the final results. POST /api/v1/ocr/img GET /api/v1/ocr/status/{task_id} GET /api/v1/ocr/text/{task_id} First, let’s create a project folder and put this file structure: For each service, we will have our own folder, I use to write code, and for creating I use package. For local testing, outside Docker, I will run services in virtual environments. VS Code virtualenv pipenv Let’s look at . main.py from fastapi import FastAPI\nfrom app.routers import ocr\n\napp = FastAPI()\n\napp.include_router(ocr.router)\n\n@app.get("/")\nasync def root():\n return {"message": "Hello Hackernoon.com!"} Here, we define only one root GET endpoint. It returns a simple JSON message. Also, we include the OCR router, where we have a list of endpoints, that belongs to OCR. It is a good practice not to put all endpoints to one file, because it will be overloaded and not easy to understand. Try to divide your code into small logically independent pieces and connect it with short lines of code in one main file. Let’s have a look at our OCR router, which we have included in the main FastAPI router. eggs in one basket from fastapi import APIRouter\nfrom model import ImageBase64\n\nrouter = APIRouter(\n prefix="/ocr",\n tags=["ocr"],\n)\n\n@router.get("/status")\nasync def get_status():\n return {"message": "ok"}\n\n@router.get("/text")\nasync def get_text():\n return {"message": "ok"}\n\n@router.post("/img")\nasync def create_item(img: ImageBase64):\n return {"message": "ok"} In file we have a router that contains three endpoints: , and endpoint. Also, we import data model for POST endpoint. I have defined some simple logic to test endpoints. We can start our service via . ocr.py GET /ocr/status GET /ocr/text POST ocr/img cmd.exe “uvicorn app.main:app –reload” is an ASGI web server implementation for python. It starts file. – reload means that if we change some code inside files, will automatically rerun new code. Uvicorn main.py uvicorn Basic testing. For testing our endpoints, we will use in . First, we will check our endpoints. and endpoint. thunder client VS Code GET http://127.0.0.1:8000 GET http://127.0.0.1:8000/api/v1/ocr/status There are both working fine, next we need to write some logic. We will receive our image in base64 string format and get generated task_id. Using this task_id we will go to and receive our OCR processing status, we will have three types of status: pending, success, and error. After receiving the success status, we will get a text from endpoint, using our task_id. GET /ocr/status GET /ocr/text To get the status and monitor it, we will use the package. To execute the parallel process, we are going to use the package. Let’s install docker and write some code. redis celery Installing Docker. Go to and install Docker Desktop. After installation, in case If you are on Windows, you also need to install package and get a Linux system image. Detailed instructions are described at https://www.docker.com/ wsl https://docs.docker.com/desktop/install/windows-install/. After successful installation, run docker desktop and you will see this window. Setting Up FastAPI container. Now, we need to create , that will have all requirements commands to run our service inside environment. Dockerfile docker fastAPI docker FROM python:3.11\nWORKDIR /app\nRUN apt-get update && apt-get install -y && apt-get clean\nRUN pip install –upgrade pip\nCOPY ./requirements.txt .\nRUN pip install -r requirements.txt && rm -rf /root/.cache/pip\nCOPY . . In short, we create a working directory named “app” and put to it, installing all packages from this file using . After everything, we remove pip cached data and copy our all files to the working directory inside a container. From this, our first entry point container is ready. Now we need to create one more file – . Briefly, it is a simple file, that contains all docker commands that build, deploy and execute all containers together in a simple one-line command. requirements.txt python 3.11 docker-compose.yml version: '3.8'\nservices:\n web:\n build: ./fastapi_service\n ports:\n - 8001:8000\n command: uvicorn app.main:app --host 0.0.0.0 –reload Now, we have an updated project structure. We are ready to containerize your first service. To do this, we need to write commands. It creates and starts all containers. fastAPI docker-compose Run inside a folder that contains a file with command and have a look. cmd.exe docker-compose.yml docker-compose up --build Now, our service is running inside docker. We have changed the port number to 8001 via a file. fastAPI docker-compose Building everything. First, clone You will see this project structure. https://github.com/abizovnuralem/ocr. I have separated each app to own folder with its own instance of and . I have decided to use 3 instances of and to make each microservice independent. These apps have own , where we install a virtual system and all required packages from requirements.txt. Each app contains a main.py file, its own entry point, and tasks.py, where we execute celery tasks. The routers folder contains endpoints that help to communicate between containers through REST API protocol. celery redis redis celery dockerfile FastAPI service. The main logic of all our services is in the file. It orchestrates all processes, receives images, does some preprocessing stuff, and starts the tesseract recognition process. fastapi_service/app/tasks.py import os\nimport time\nimport requests\nimport json\nfrom routers.ocr.model import PreProsImgResponse\nfrom celery import Celery\n\napp = Celery('tasks', broker=os.environ.get("CELERY_BROKER_URL"))\n\ndef check_until_done(url):\n attempts = 0\n while True:\n response = requests.get(url)\n if response.status_code == 200 and response.json()['task_status'] == "PENDING" and attempts < 60:\n time.sleep(1)\n attempts+=1\n\n elif response.status_code == 200 and response.json()['task_status'] == "SUCCESS":\n return True\n else:\n return False\n\ndef convert_img_to_bin(img):\n response = requests.post(url = "http://img_prepro:8000/api/v1/img_prep/img", json={"img_body_base64": img})\n task = response.json()\n if check_until_done("http://img_prepro:8000/api/v1/img_prep/status" + f"/{task['task_id']}"):\n url = "http://img_prepro:8000/api/v1/img_prep/img" + f"/{task['task_id']}"\n response = requests.get(url)\n return response.json()['img']\n raise Exception("Sorry, something went wrong") \n\ndef get_ocr_text(img):\n response = requests.post(url = "http://tesseract:8000/api/v1/tesseract/img", json={"img_body_base64": img})\n task = response.json()\n if check_until_done("http://tesseract:8000/api/v1/tesseract/status" + f"/{task['task_id']}"):\n url = "http://tesseract:8000/api/v1/tesseract/text" + f"/{task['task_id']}"\n response = requests.get(url)\n return response.json()['text']\n raise Exception("Sorry, something went wrong") \n\n\n@app.task(name="create_task")\ndef create_task(img: str):\n try:\n bin_img = convert_img_to_bin(img)\n text = get_ocr_text(bin_img)\n return text\n except Exception as e:\n print(e)\n return {"text": "error"} We use only two lines of code, to execute everything in our service. bin_img = convert_img_to_bin(img) text = get_ocr_text(bin_img) It does some image preprocessing work that helps tesseract to recognize images more accurately and faster via REST API using microservice and starts the tesseract engine inside via REST API and gets the final results. img_prepro tesseract_service Testing. To perform testing, we will use this image. First, we need to convert it to a base64 string. We are going to use get an image string and then with help of endpoint we will get the task_id. https://codebeautify.org/image-to-base64-converter POST /http://localhost:8001/api/v1/ocr/img Using GET /http://localhost:8001/api/v1/ocr/status/2591ec33-11d2-4dec-8cf4-cea15e05517e we are monitoring the task execution status, after receiving status, we will get a text from SUCCESS GET /http://localhost:8001/api/v1/ocr/text/2591ec33-11d2-4dec-8cf4-cea15e05517e Conclusion We have created 9 microservices in one OCR service. Set up all containers to run and communicate with each other. Some things we need to do in the near future: Logging; Testing; Monitoring; Improve OCR recognition; The main idea of this article was to show you how to create a simple microservice architecture, that performs basic OCR recognition. Thanks for your attention!