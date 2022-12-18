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Building a FastAPI OCR Microservice

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byNuralem Abizov@nuralem

CTO at Restart / Software engineer / Robotics Engineer

December 18th, 2022
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Nuralem Abizov@nuralem

CTO at Restart / Software engineer / Robotics Engineer

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TOPICS

programming#ocr#tesseract#microservices#docker#tutorial#guide#fastapi-ocr#image-processing

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