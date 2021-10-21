Search icon
How to Implement Micro Frontend Architecture Based on Angular by@tetianastoyko

How to Implement Micro Frontend Architecture Based on Angular

Micro Frontend is a concept that considers a website or web application as a collection of features controlled by separate teams. Each team is dedicated to and specialized in a specific area of business or purpose. Micro frontend architecture is independent of technology. Smaller modules are easier to learn and understand for new developers entering the teams, than a monolithic architecture with a huge code structure. In our article, each part is a separated Angular web application and needs to be deployed independently. Here we describe step-by-step how to build a micro frontend based on Angular.
@tetianastoyko
Tetiana Stoyko

CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!

by Tetiana Stoyko @tetianastoyko.CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!
