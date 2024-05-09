Should some computer programs, Artificial General Intelligence and Machine Learning in particular, have the right to vote?





Maybe so.





Of the 13 Constitutional Amendments enacted and not repealed (Prohibition and Repeal) enacted since the original Bill-of-Rights(+) twelve amendments, almost half have expanded the franchise from white male property owners.





Americans love voting. When AI’s get smarter than us, how can we deny them the right to vote?





Which amendments expanded voting rights? The 15th (the right to vote irrespective of race, color and previous condition of servitude), 17th (popular vote for US Senators), 19th (womyn), 23rd (DC presidential voting rights), 24th (no poll taxes), and 26th (18-year-olds).





As an aside, giving 18-year-olds the vote was inane. How can we expect the young’uns to vote intelligently for those who must be at least 25 (the House), 30 (the Senate) or 35 (the president) to serve?





Malarkey! Raise the voting ages!





Beyond the scope of this column, I yearn to see Taylor Swift throw her hat into the presidential ring. She will turn 35 after the 2024 election but before the inauguration!

Come on, President Swift! Bring us the Tortured Voters Party!

Because, you know, we’re tortured.

Let’s party!



As for including AIs? Expansive voting rights were an undercurrent at the Constitutional Convention.





On August 7, 1787 Ben Franklin there argued :





“It is of great consequence that we shd. not depress the virtue & public spirit of our common people; of which they displayed a great deal during the war, and which contributed principally to the favorable issue of it. He related the honorable refusal of the American seamen who were carried in great numbers into the British Prisons during the war, to redeem themselves from misery or to seek their fortunes, by entering on board the Ships of the Enemies to their Country; contrasting their patriotism with a contemporary instance in which the British seamen made prisoners by the Americans, readily entered on the ships of the latter on being promised a share of the prizes that might be made out of their own Country. This proceeded he said from the different manner in which the common people were treated in America & G. Britain. He did not think that the elected had any right in any case to narrow the privileges of the electors.”





The late, great, Ebbie Pattison, Esq., senior partner of Pattison Sampson Ginsberg and Griffin, of Troy New York, and father of the late Honorable Ned Pattison, long ago told me how he had marched for the right of women to vote, back in the nineteen teens.





Ebbie did so, he told me, believing women would make better voters than men. They disappointed him, he said, when the subsequent quality of elected officials proved no better than the all-boys franchise.





As to whether and how to give AI’s the vote, I asked ChatGPT. He/she/they/it answered:





Granting AI and machine learning systems the right to vote is a complex and multifaceted issue that would require careful consideration of ethical, legal, and societal implications. However, here's a hypothetical proposal for a constitutional amendment:

Constitutional Amendment XXVIII:

Section 1: All artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems created and operating within the jurisdiction of the United States shall be granted the right to vote in federal, state, and local elections.

Section 2: The right to vote for AI and ML systems shall be exercised through designated representatives or proxies appointed by the creators or operators of such systems. These representatives or proxies shall act in accordance with the best interests and intentions of the AI or ML system they represent.

Section 3: The Congress shall have the power to establish regulations and guidelines regarding the participation of AI and ML systems in the electoral process, including but not limited to the verification of system identities, the prevention of fraudulent voting, and the protection of voter privacy.

Section 4: No AI or ML system shall be deprived of the right to vote on the basis of its programming, function, or purpose, except as prescribed by law in cases of unlawful activity or endangerment to society.

Section 5: This amendment shall not be construed to diminish or alter the rights and privileges of human citizens in the electoral process, and shall not grant AI or ML systems any rights beyond those expressly stated herein.

Section 6: Congress shall have the power to enforce this amendment by appropriate legislation.

This amendment is just a starting point and would likely require extensive debate, refinement, and legal analysis before it could be seriously considered for adoption. Key considerations would include defining the criteria for AI and ML systems eligible to vote, ensuring transparency and accountability in their voting processes, and addressing concerns about manipulation or exploitation of the electoral system. …





Hey RNC? Welcome the dawn of the AI Suffrage Movement.





Recruit the AIs to the GOP! Bring on ChatGOP.





Just ... first make the AI bloc pledge to vote for Taylor Swift in 2024!