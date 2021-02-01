Chatbots: Yay or nay? Why and why not?

Klein

Nay.This is not a one-size fit all solution. For instance, if one wanted to use a Bot to check the weather, view bus times, schedule meetings, look up stock quotes or find restaurants, fair game. Play on. These are task-based inquiries, where a Bot voice does not impact user’s experience, and in fact may, may work best for the service.But one of the greatest parts of brands existing in the digital space is the spawned ability for consumers to directly communicate with the humanized organization on a social platform. Never before could one imagine messaging or tweeting a brand mascot or multi-billion dollar company and end up engaging in conversation. However, as we’ve watched most brands tackle digital, an unanimous conclusion can be reached. They still just don’t get it.Further, in a time of tech saturation, sometimes the human touch works like magic.With Bots scheduled to be deployed, we’re degrading the process to human-to-bot communication. We’re moving in the opposite direction.