Carlo Occhiena, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Interested in No-Code Solutions

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Carlo Occhiena from Italy has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Carlo had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - Startup Lessons

Indie Hacker Writer of the Year



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm currently the Head of Digital Ops for an energy startup in Italy where I co- created the new brand, as well as all the digital products from scratches. I sit in the digital innovation board of Axpo Group (one of the most relevant energy players in europe) and I am also a member of a Data Science Committee. I am a member of Digital Mastermind, a group that gathers top-notch digital professional in Italy. I often organize events about startups and digital innovations.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I am passionate about solving problems and creating meaningful experiences for users, developing new approaches to problems and pain points.

I work mostly with marketing automation and CRMs. I also love to code in python, automating boring tasks or optimizing my job routine.



4. What are you most excited about right now?



Building things, creating something new that doesn't exist before. Solving weird problems no one is thinking about.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Too little time

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

There are a lot but "never quit" is a very good summary

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It hasn't so much, hopefully.



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

At the moment I am interested in nocode solutions. So far I'd go for Bubble https://angel.co/company/bubble-hq

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

"How you do anything is how you do everything" There aren't such things as minor tasks or useless details: you have to smash it and go all in.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Slack, Google Drive

11. What are you currently learning?

Python and marketing automation stuff

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags