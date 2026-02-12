Victoria, Seychelles, February 12th, 2026/Chainwire/--BYDFi, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced its participation as a sponsor of Solana Accelerate APAC during Consensus Hong Kong 2026. The event was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre alongside the broader Consensus Hong Kong conference. BYDFi BYDFi Solana Accelerate APAC during Consensus Solana Accelerate APAC during Consensus Consensus Consensus The combined gathering brought together founders, institutional representatives, policymakers, and blockchain developers, underscoring Hong Kong’s role as a regional hub and an established meeting point for Web3 and blockchain innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. BYDFi at Solana Accelerate APAC in Hong Kong Solana Accelerate APAC convened the Solana community and broader crypto ecosystem around the future of internet capital markets and onchain innovation, set against the backdrop of a global financial center known for clear frameworks and active market participation. BYDFi’s participation marked a first, deeper step into Solana-focused programming and community dialogue. Discussions also reflected ongoing market focus on crypto regulation in Hong Kong and crypto licensing in Hong Kong. During the event, the BYDFi team was on site to meet attendees, share product context, and distribute limited merchandise, including Newcastle United co-branded items as part of BYDFi’s ongoing brand collaboration with the club. The booth saw strong foot traffic throughout the day. Newcastle United Newcastle United What BYDFi Is Sharing in Hong Kong BYDFi used the event to share how a CEX + DEX dual-engine approach can support clearer participation across venues and workflows, particularly for users who want both centralized liquidity and onchain discovery in one connected experience. MoonX, BYDFi’s onchain trading engine, supports Solana and is designed to help users track and navigate fast moving onchain markets with a workflow built for speed, signal clarity, and execution efficiency. MoonX MoonX In parallel, BYDFi highlighted reliability foundations that support long term trust in volatile markets, with an emphasis on operational safeguards and service responsiveness. These include over 1:1 Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting, an 800 BTC Protection Fund, and 24/7 multilingual customer support with timely responses across official channels, including social media. Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting 800 BTC Protection Fund 800 BTC Protection Fund social media social media Why This Matters for BYDFi and the Solana Ecosystem Solana Accelerate APAC brought ecosystem builders and market infrastructure discussions into the same orbit. BYDFi’s participation centered on two goals: listening closely to Solana-native users and teams, and exploring deeper collaboration opportunities that can strengthen product coverage, user experience, and market access as the crypto market continues to mature. Michael, Co-Founder and CEO of BYDFi, said: Solana Accelerate APAC creates the right setting for practical conversations between builders, market participants, and policymakers. BYDFi joined to learn, connect, and contribute in a way that holds up over time. Reliability is built through consistent infrastructure, clear safeguards, and responsive support, and BYDFi will continue strengthening all three as engagement across the Solana ecosystem deepens. About BYDFi Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, and Automated Crypto Trading Bots, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence. Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026 Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026 Spot Spot Perpetual Contracts Perpetual Contracts Copy Trading Copy Trading Automated Crypto Trading Bots Automated Crypto Trading Bots BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user. BUIDL Your Dream Finance. Website: https://www.bydfi.com\nSupport email: cs@bydfi.com\nBusiness partnerships: bd@bydfi.com\nMedia inquiries: media@bydfi.com Website: https://www.bydfi.com https://www.bydfi.com https://www.bydfi.com Support email: cs@bydfi.com Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | How to Buy on BYDFi Twitter( X ) Twitter( X ) LinkedIn LinkedIn Telegram Telegram YouTube YouTube TikTok TikTok How to Buy on BYDFi How to Buy on BYDFi Contact Senior Marketing Director Chloe BYDFi Fintech LTD chloe@bydfi.com Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program