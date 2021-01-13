Build Your Startup Brand To Effectively Expand Your Customer Base

A business does not come into being with just one thought; a lot of hard work, head work, perseverance, and labor go in to make it a success.

To start your brand, you need to decide on a name for the company, settle down on the services or products you are planning to offer, register your company with the specific government regulatory body, create a logo for the company website, among other first steps.

Yes, these steps are mandatory, but will these help you to build an impactful brand? The simple answer is no. You have to keep a few salient points in mind to get it right.

Your brand identity is the most vital thing for building your startup. So, you need to categorically decide what your brand stands for and what it aims to offer.

If you develop a product that is a viable solution to a potential problem or if you improve the features of an existing product for better performance, then the whole process is branding. Again, in terms of online presence, it can be said that the anchor texts and alt tags most relevant to your company that you put on the website are branding. If your customer service is of top-notch quality and your customers are happy with your brand, it is positive branding.

A foolproof approach to branding will successfully plant your brand into the minds of your target audience. But for that, you need to take care of certain pertinent points, as discussed below.

Know your competitors - You must first identify your competition in the market. Keep a tab on what your competitors are offering to their clients and where they are lagging. Once you identify the weaknesses, try to work on those to make your products or services more complete this way, you can expect to stand out from the crowd.



Think out-of-the-box for brand positioning ideas - Conceiving the idea of a different brand positioning statement will help you to go a long way. Highlight the selling proposition that is so unique and much desired too. If you are providing an all-in-one service or product, emphasize that as well. Remember, neither will you be able to satisfy everyone, nor should you try. So, define your niche, meet the needs of your target audience, and adhere to the chosen track. The rest of it will fall in place!



Do not neglect the voice of your brand - If your company is the leading name in a specific field, be vocal about it. If your company is unorthodox, make it evident. Understanding what your company is like will help you to communicate and engage with your target audience better.



Effective communication is the key to success - Any gap in the process of communication can prove detrimental for you as well as your company. Pay special attention to the color scheme, graphics, fonts, etcetera associated with your brand. A balance between what your company looks like and the activities it does is so crucial.



Identify the scope of growth - You have just started as a brand, so make sure that there is enough room for growth and development. You might consider improving the services or products that your startup offers, or changing strategies from time-to-time for better efficiency. These are some vital factors directly associated with growth. Branding adjustments are a must that will make your venture more flexible and open.



Your employees' perspective – Your employees are invaluable to the growth of your startup. So, you have to respect how they feel about the brand and its message. They must be able to connect with your brand and be passionate about their job. Make them feel proud of the fact that they work for your concern.



The branding guidelines must be in place - After deciding on the voice and the visuals of your brand, you must set some rules to help your employees remember the key messages. You do not have to go overboard with the list. Make a brief account of the "do’s and don’ts" and highlight the specifics.

How Colossis.io Makes a Difference

With colossis.io you can discover and reach your online target audience, who will want to try out your product or services. All this is possible without having to rack the brain.

Now, you can ask - why should colossis.io be the first choice for finding the target audience?

Finding the interested user base online out of billion users can indeed be a daunting task, but the logic is simple. The specialized search engine analyses your clientele and then analyses the information available to the public to search for similarities; this unique way of doing the job works better and faster.

To speak technically, this is the process of creating a 'cluster' of users or a model. The platform will look at the e-mails and get a clear picture by looking at a hundred e-mails. Then it also compares the cluster with an e-mail list of potential customers that you provided to them. It can do the homework on its own by searching its database, which is practically huge. After the in-depth analysis, it becomes easy to identify the right group of potential customers for your brand. The best part is they also guarantee that the email-ids given out by them to you will be 100% useful for you as the analysis is done meticulously for the best results.

Genuine consumers and professionals will show interest in your products or services and will enthusiastically buy them. Plus, it helps eliminate the doubts regarding the user-interest in the brand. The user-interest remains a pretty grey area while talking of Google Adwords or Facebook, or even influencer marketing.

Wrapping Up

For any startup, the branding aspect is the primary concern. While building your brand value, you will get valuable insights that will help you to accomplish the set goals in time.

But if you think that branding revolves around just one major factor, then that is incorrect. Maybe eschew having a myopic vision? It is a vast domain where you have to experiment, improvise, and innovate; only then will you be able to create a resonating impact with your brand.

Tags