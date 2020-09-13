7 Tips For Implementing Online Reputation Management Strategy

Now, most of the businesses are online and online reputation is the most important thing. Every customer wants to trust a business that is having a good online presence and great reviews.

For local businesses, online reviews are almost everything because 90% of consumers use the internet to find a local business and they spend 13 minutes and 45 seconds to read reviews before making any decision.

Online platforms are very transparent and if you ignore it, it becomes a nightmare for your business. A single bad review can help your competitors because there is already too many options available for customers on every platform. So, you have to craft a proactive and reactive ORM strategy that will help you to make a healthy relationship between your brand with your customers.

No business can take a risk of avoiding Online Reputation on well-renowned platforms like Yelp, Google My Business, Trustpilot, TripAdvisor, and many other reputable websites.



You can follow these following strategies to strengthen your brands' overall presence:

1) Claim Your Profiles on B2B and B2C Review Platforms: In the online world, there are tons of websites that have the capability to drive huge traffic to your brand and broaden your reach. So, claim your profile on these platforms and actively manage them to get the bottom of the funnel customers.

2) Stay Active on Social Media Platforms: Firstly, you have to optimize your social media account to make sure it truly represents your business. Consistently manage your social media accounts will help your business to boost engagements and credibility.

3) Get Reviews from Your Customers: No one likes fake reviews so focus on getting genuine reviews because, in the long run, it will definitely help your brand. Make it convenient for your customers by educating them and encouraging them to leave reviews because this is also an awesome way to make a healthy relationship with customers.

4) Publish Valuable Content: Content is a great way to connect with your potential customers and you can repurpose your content in any format like infographics, and videos. Informational content is more useful for your audience so keep the focus on what matters and the key information your customers are searching for.

5) Invest in ORM: ORM (online reputation management) is everything that can make a huge difference in your brand and your competitors so don’t feel hesitate to invest in ORM. Be proactive to strengthen your brand because sometimes it takes too much time to redefine your brand’s actual potential after a bad reputation.

6) Use PR and SEO: PR (public relations) and SEO (search engine optimization) are the main pillars of ORM strategy. So before making any decision make sure you will make a plan for making brand awareness and trust with these two key aspects. The investment in these two key factors depends on your business size but you have to make a balance between your overall brand protection strategy.

7) Customer First Approach: Customer-first approach it the best strategy that you can implement. Take some time and talk with your sales or customer care teams to figure out what are the challenges that your customers are facing. Find solution to these problems really worth implementing it.

Try what's best for your business and get a step ahead towards success.

