How To Build WordPress Client App with React Native Part #9: implement simple share

Here, we are going to add the share button and implement its feature as well. The feature makes the article sharable to the social media accounts when pressing the share button. For that, we are going to make use of the Share component from the react-native package.

Share and TouchableOpacity components from the react-native package as shown in the code snippet below: Hence, we need to importandcomponents from the react-native package as shown in the code snippet below:

import { View, ScrollView, ActivityIndicator, Dimensions, Share, TouchableOpacity, } from 'react-native' ;

Then, we need to define a onShare function as shown in the code snippet below:

onShare = async (title, uri) => { Share.share({ title : title, url : uri, }); };

Share component and provided the title and url of the article as parameters. Here, we have used the share method from thecomponent and provided the title and url of the article as parameters.

Now, we need to add the share button to the right side of the author section. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:

<List.Item title={ ` ${post[ 0 ]._embedded.author[ 0 ].name} ` } description={ ` ${post[ 0 ]._embedded.author[ 0 ].description} ` } right={props => { return ( < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => this.onShare(post[0].title.rendered, post[0].link) }> <FontAwesome name="share" size={30} /> </TouchableOpacity> ); }}

TouchableOpacity component which wraps the FontAwesome component with the share icon. The onShare function is called in the onPress event of the TouchableOpacity component. We also need to remember to import the FontAwesome icon bundle from the vector-icons package: Here, we have used the right prop of the List component in order to return the template for the share button. The share button template contains thecomponent which wraps thecomponent with the share icon. The onShare function is called in the onPress event of thecomponent. We also need to remember to import the FontAwesome icon bundle from thepackage:

import FontAwesome from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' ;

Hence, we will get the following result in the emulators:

As we can see, when we click on the share button, a modal appears from the button which enables us to share the article with social accounts.

Summary

Share component from the react-native package to implement the share button. Then, we also learned how to configure the Share component in order for the sharing screen to pop up in the screen. We made use of share() function provided by the Share component in order to display the sharing screen pop up. This allows us to share the article to the social accounts. Finally, we implemented the share button using the vector icon as well. In this chapter, we learned how to make use ofcomponent from thepackage to implement the share button. Then, we also learned how to configure thecomponent in order for the sharing screen to pop up in the screen. We made use offunction provided by thecomponent in order to display the sharing screen pop up. This allows us to share the article to the social accounts. Finally, we implemented the share button using the vector icon as well.

