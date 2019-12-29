How To Build WordPress App with React Native Part #5: Home Screen

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
. We are also going to make use of react-native-paper package using provides us with numerous useful components. But, first, we need to install the react-native-paper package as shown in the code snippet below:
FlatList
yarn add react-native-paper
import {
Avatar,
Button,
Card,
Title,
Paragraph,
List,
Headline,
} from 'react-native-paper';
render() {
return (
<View>
<Card
style={{
shadowOffset: {width: 5, height: 5},
width: '90%',
borderRadius: 12,
alignSelf: 'center',
marginBottom: 10,
}}>
<Card.Content>
<Title>Blog post</Title>
<Card.Cover
style={{
width: 350,
height: 190,
alignSelf: 'center',
}}
source={{
uri:
'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573921470445-8d99c48c879f?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=eyJhcHBfaWQiOjEyMDd9&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1050&q=80',
}}
/>
<Paragraph>just a blog post</Paragraph>
</Card.Content>
</Card>
</View>
);
}
componentDidMount() {
this.fetchLastestPost();
}
async fetchLastestPost() {
const response = await fetch(
'https://kriss.io/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?per_page=5'
);
const post = await response.json();
this.setState({ lastestpost: post});
}
export default class Home extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
lastestpost: []
};
component with
Card
component and feed the API data into the
FlatList
. Then, the
FlatList
component template will be returned by the
Card
. But first, we need to import the
FlatList
component as shown in the code snippet below:
FlatList
import {View, Text, FlatList} from 'react-native';
as
FlatList
<Headline style={{ marginLeft: 30 }}>Lastest Post</Headline>
<FlatList
data={this.state.lastestpost}
renderItem={({ item }) => (
<Card
style={{
shadowOffset: { width: 5, height: 5 },
width: '90%',
borderRadius: 12,
alignSelf: 'center',
marginBottom: 10,
}}>
<Card.Content>
<Title>{item.title.rendered}</Title>
</Card.Content>
<Card.Cover
source={{ uri: item.jetpack_featured_media_url }}
/>
</Card>
)}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
/>