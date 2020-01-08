How To Build WordPress App with React Native Part #17: Fixing react-native-render-html

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
from the react-native-paper package and pass the screens into it.
withTheme
import {Headline,Card, withTheme} from 'react-native-paper';
module fro the react-native-paper package as shown in the code snippet below:
withTheme
export default withTheme(Home);
render() {
const {colors} = this.props.theme;
return (
component as shown in the code snippet below:
HTMLRender
<HTMLRender
html={item.excerpt.rendered}
tagsStyles={{p: {color: colors}}}
/>
folder. Then, we need to use the code from the following cdode snippet into the Cards.js file:
‘./src/components/’
import React, {Component, useContext} from 'react';
import {View, StyleSheet, TouchableOpacity} from 'react-native';
import {Avatar, Button, Card, Title, Paragraph} from 'react-native-paper';
import HTMLRender from 'react-native-render-html';
import moment from 'moment';
export default ({item, navigation, textColor}) => {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() =>
navigation.navigate('SinglePost', {
post_id: item.id,
})
}>
<Card
style={[
{
shadowOffset: {width: 5, height: 5},
width: '90%',
borderRadius: 12,
alignSelf: 'center',
marginBottom: 10,
},
]}>
<Card.Content>
<Title>{item.title.rendered}</Title>
<Paragraph>Published on {moment(item.date).fromNow()}</Paragraph>
</Card.Content>
<Card.Cover source={{uri: item.jetpack_featured_media_url}} />
<Card.Content>
<Card.Content>
<HTMLRender
html={item.excerpt.rendered}
tagsStyles={{p: {color: textColor}}}
/>
</Card.Content>
</Card.Content>
</Card>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
};
from theme variable passed down as prop
textColor
<FlatList
data={this.state.lastestpost}
onRefresh={() => this.onRefresh()}
refreshing={this.state.isFetching}
onEndReached={this.handleLoadMore}
onEndReachedThreshold={0.1}
ListFooterComponent={this.renderFooter}
renderItem={({item}) => (
<Card
item={item}
navigation={this.props.navigation}
textColor={colors.text}
/>
)}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
/>
component and used it inside the
Card
component. The
FlatList
component is set with all the necessary props to pass down to Card.js.
Card
component from the react-native-paper package in order to change our UI theme made using the components from this package to dark.
DarkTheme