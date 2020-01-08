How To Build WordPress App with React Native Part #17: Fixing react-native-render-html

This series intends to show how I build app to serve content from my WordPress blog by using react native. Since, my blog is talking about react-native, the series and the articles are interconnected. We will learn how to set-up many packages that make our lives comfortable and learn how to deal with WordPress APIs. Here, the most prominent features talked about in the book are the dark theme , offline mode, infinite scroll and many more. You can discover much more in this series.this inspiration to do this tutorial series came from the React Native App Templates from instamobile

react-native-render-html do not change the theme automatically. So, we need to fix them as well. For that, we are going to provide the higher-order component named withTheme from the react-native-paper package and pass the screens into it. Here, the components from thedo not change the theme automatically. So, we need to fix them as well. For that, we are going to provide the higher-order component namedfrom thepackage and pass the screens into it.

First, we need to make imports to the Home.js file as shown in the code snippet below:

import {Headline,Card, withTheme} from 'react-native-paper' ;

withTheme module fro the react-native-paper package as shown in the code snippet below: Then, while exporting the Home screen Home component, we need to wrap it with themodule fro thepackage as shown in the code snippet below:

export default withTheme(Home);

Now, we will be able to access the theme variable in the screen props a shown in the code snippet below:

render() { const {colors} = this .props.theme; return (

tagStyles prop of the

HTMLRender component as shown in the code snippet below: Next, we need to pass the color code to theprop of thecomponent as shown in the code snippet below:

<HTMLRender html={item.excerpt.rendered} tagsStyles={{ p : { color : colors}}} />

This process is required in other screens as well. So instead of repeating the same process again and again, we are going to implement the new component which can be shared in all the screens.

Implementing Card component

Here, we are going to implement the card component which represents the list of cards that displays the articles in the Home, Categorie and Bookmark screens.

Cards.js in the ‘./src/components/’ folder. Then, we need to use the code from the following cdode snippet into the Cards.js file: For that, we need to create a new file calledin thefolder. Then, we need to use the code from the following cdode snippet into thefile:

import React, {Component, useContext} from 'react' ; import {View, StyleSheet, TouchableOpacity} from 'react-native' ; import {Avatar, Button, Card, Title, Paragraph} from 'react-native-paper' ; import HTMLRender from 'react-native-render-html' ; import moment from 'moment' ; export default ({item, navigation, textColor}) => { return ( < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => navigation.navigate('SinglePost', { post_id: item.id, }) }> <Card style={[ { shadowOffset: {width: 5, height: 5}, width: '90%', borderRadius: 12, alignSelf: 'center', marginBottom: 10, }, ]}> <Card.Content> <Title>{item.title.rendered}</Title> <Paragraph>Published on {moment(item.date).fromNow()}</Paragraph> </Card.Content> <Card.Cover source={{uri: item.jetpack_featured_media_url}} /> <Card.Content> <Card.Content> <HTMLRender html={item.excerpt.rendered} tagsStyles={{p: {color: textColor}}} /> </Card.Content> </Card.Content> </Card> </TouchableOpacity> ); };

Here, we have imported and implemented every component necessary to display the card interface in the screens. The steps we have undertaken are provided below:

First, we receive the required prop parameters from the parent screens or components

Second, we implement the UI of Card component as same that was previously shown in the Home and other screens

We also configure the navigation from the react-navigation event passed down as prop

We configure the textColor from theme variable passed down as prop

Now, we need to import the Card.js file back to the Home.js file and use it to display the card templates in the Home screen. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:

<FlatList data={ this .state.lastestpost} onRefresh={() => this .onRefresh()} refreshing={ this .state.isFetching} onEndReached={ this .handleLoadMore} onEndReachedThreshold={ 0.1 } ListFooterComponent={ this .renderFooter} renderItem={({item}) => ( < Card item = {item} navigation = {this.props.navigation} textColor = {colors.text} /> )} keyExtractor={item => item.id} />

Card.js file as a Card component and used it inside the FlatList component. The Card component is set with all the necessary props to pass down to Card.js. Here, we have imported thefile as acomponent and used it inside thecomponent. Thecomponent is set with all the necessary props to pass down to

Hence, we will get the following result in the emulator screens:

Summary

DarkTheme component from the react-native-paper package in order to change our UI theme made using the components from this package to dark. In this chapter, we learned how to use thecomponent from the react-native-paper package in order to change our UI theme made using the components from this package to dark.

