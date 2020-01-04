How To Build WordPress App with React Native Part #16: Adding Dark Mode

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
in the
‘./components/’
folder. Then, we need to create a new file called Navigator.js in the
‘./src/’
folder. Then, we need to copy all the navigation codes from the App.js file to the Navigator.js file as shown in the code snippet below:
‘./src/components/’
import React from 'react';
import {createAppContainer} from 'react-navigation';
import {createBottomTabNavigator} from 'react-navigation-tabs';
import {createStackNavigator} from 'react-navigation-stack';
import Home from '../screens/Home';
import Categories from '../screens/Categories';
import Setting from '../screens/Setting';
import About from '../screens/About';
import SinglePost from '../screens/SinglePost';
import CategorieList from '../screens/CategorieList';
import Contact from '../screens/Contact';
import Bookmark from '../screens/Bookmark';
import Ionicons from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons';
const DashboardTabNavigator = createBottomTabNavigator(
{
HomePage: {
screen: Home,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: 'Home',
tabBarIcon: () => <Ionicons name="md-home" size={30} />,
},
},
Categories: {
screen: Categories,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: 'Categories',
tabBarIcon: () => <Ionicons name="md-apps" size={30} />,
},
},
Bookmark: {
screen: Bookmark,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: 'BookMark',
tabBarIcon: () => <Ionicons name="ios-bookmark" size={30} />,
},
},
Setting: {
screen: Setting,
navigationOptions: {
return {
tabBarLabel: 'Setting',
tabBarIcon: () => <Ionicons name="md-settings" size={30} />,
};
},
},
{
navigationOptions: ({navigation}) => {
const {routeName} = navigation.state.routes[navigation.state.index];
return {
headerTitle: routeName
};
},
},
);
const StackNavigator = createStackNavigator({
DashboardTabNavigator: DashboardTabNavigator,
SinglePost: SinglePost,
CategorieList: CategorieList,
Contact: Contact,
});
export default createAppContainer(StackNavigator);
and use it in the render() function as shown in the code snippet below:
Navigator
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Navigator from './src/components/Navigator';
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {};
}
render() {
return <Navigator />
}
}
export default App;
const Navigation = createAppContainer(StackNavigator);
export default () => <Navigation theme={'dark'} />
component from react-native-paper as
Provider
in the Navigator.js file. We are also
PaperProvider
import {
Provider as PaperProvider,
DarkTheme,
DefaultTheme
} from 'react-native-paper';
component is the main Context class that makes the global config of dark mode. The
Provider
and
DarkTheme
are set of configurations. Now, we need to wrap the
DefaultTheme
component that we are exporting from the Navigator.js with the
Navigation
component. And then, integrate it with the theme prop set to
PaperProvider
component as shown in the code snippet below:
DarkTheme
and
DarkTheme
from the react-native-paper component as shown in the code snippet below:
DefaultTheme
export default () => {
return (
<PaperProvider theme={DarkTheme}>
<Navigation theme={'dark'} />
</PaperProvider>
);
};
component.
Navigation