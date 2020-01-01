How To Build WordPress App with React Native Part #10: Save Bookmark Feature

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
in the
already_bookmark
file in order to handle the showing of bookmark enabled or disabled icon. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
SinglePost.js
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
isloading: true,
post: [],
already_bookmark: false,
};
}
<List.Item
title={`Published on ${moment(
post[0].date,
'YYYYMMDD',
).fromNow()}`}
right={props => {
if (this.state.already_bookmark == true) {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() => this.removeBookMark(post[0].id)}>
<FontAwesome name="bookmark" size={30} />
</TouchableOpacity>
);
} else {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() => this.saveBookMark(post[0].id)}>
<FontAwesome name="bookmark-o" size={30} />
</TouchableOpacity>
);
}
}}
/>
state. The template has the
already_bookmark
component that wraps the
TouchableOpacity
component. In the onPress events we have called the
FontAwesome
and
removeBookMark
function. These functions are use to bookmark the article or remove the bookmark from the article.
saveBookMark
yarn add @react-native-community/async-storage
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage';
saveBookMark = async post_id => {
this.setState({already_bookmark: true});
};
state variable to true.
already_bookmark
. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:
AsyncStorage
saveBookMark = async post_id => {
this.setState({already_bookmark: true});
let bookmark = [];
bookmark.push(post_id);
AsyncStorage.setItem('bookmark', JSON.stringify(bookmark));
};
to save the bookmark. We have saved the bookmark array as a JSON value.
AsyncStorage
saveBookMark = async post_id => {
this.setState({already_bookmark: true});
await AsyncStorage.getItem('bookmark').then(token => {
const res = JSON.parse(token);
if (res !== null) {
let data = res.find(value => value === post_id);
if (data == null) {
res.push(post_id);
AsyncStorage.setItem('bookmark', JSON.stringify(res));
}
} else {
let bookmark = [];
bookmark.push(post_id);
AsyncStorage.setItem('bookmark', JSON.stringify(bookmark));
}
});
};
module. Using it, we implemented the function to save method
AsyncStorage