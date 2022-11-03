Search icon
    Bringing Social Integration With Play to Earn (P2E) Gamingby@inshanity
    571 reads

    Bringing Social Integration With Play to Earn (P2E) Gaming

    Social integration is at the heart of everything we do today, including social networks and brands. Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are non-functional tokens that exist on a distributed ledger on a peer-to-peer network. They have all the properties of a cryptocurrency, except they can’t be divided and exchanged for something of equal value. By introducing digital ownership where users can own digital things or digital representations of physical things, NFT’s revolutionized the world. The Sandbox's Alpha Season 3, where users were united by different events, competitions, and more, under one ecosystem.

    programming#enterthemetaverse#play-to-earn
