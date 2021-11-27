Black Friday 2021: Golden Sales Opportunity for eCommerce Stores

The year 2020 proved to be a turning point in the eCommerce industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The eCommerce marketplace is expected to continue its dominance over the offline market during the 2021 sales season as well. November and December are considered the hottest seasons for online shopping and thus provide [eCommerce platforms] with plenty of sales opportunities. Studying Black Friday 2021 trends predictions will help the online store owners to benefit from this golden sales opportunity and leverage the traffic for revenue.