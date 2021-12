This Black Friday, I’ve gathered a few WordPress Black Friday Deals for you. You’ll find out 3 WordPress deals categories: [plugins], [themes], [Themes], & [hosting providers. WordPress Plugins Deals: 40% off WordPress plugins, 35% discounts on Yearly Subscriptions, 30% off Lifetime subscriptions. Theia Post Slider: Get 20% off any WP-Optimize Premium package with 20% discount code: **20BFCOB**