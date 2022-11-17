Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Week to Forget About Inflationby@tradingview
    310 reads

    A Week to Forget About Inflation

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Starting next Monday the [Black Friday Sale] with discounts of up to 60% starts on Tradingview.com. The offer will not last long, use this chance to buy any subscription at the company’s lowest possible price. Find the plan that's perfect for you. Check the features of each plan [here](https://www.tradingView.com/gopro/#compare). The sale is the first of the Black Friday sale on TradingView, starting next Monday.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - A Week to Forget About Inflation
    #black-friday#sale#markets#trading
    TradingView HackerNoon profile picture

    @tradingview

    TradingView

    react to story with heart


    The bulls are back – the stock market turns the corner on dovish Fed rhetoric. Hopes on soon slowing rate-hike pace serve as a boost for risky assets. The bad news is that not all remain optimistic: Morgan Stanley analysts suggest investors maintain a "defensive stance”. Deteriorating economic conditions could ultimately take a hit on the corporate sector, pushing down earning margins.

    No wonder, Big Techs like Amazon.com and Meta cut staffing. Unless “we talk ourselves into a recession”, eventually, things will come back to normal and that is exactly what the market discounts. According to Gerald Cohen, there is a 50-50 chance of the US entering the stagnation phase. Looking at the latest macroeconomic data, things look stable, but there is always room for surprise.

    What would Warren Buffett do? In Q3, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. poured $9 billion into the stock market. Overall, the fund spent about $66 billion in the first nine months. That's more than 13 times the spending for the same period in 2021. In other words, every crisis is an opportunity, which is why many anticipate the worst-case scenario to purchase stocks at a great discount.

    Talking about sales, starting next Monday the Black Friday Sale with discounts of up to 60% starts on Tradingview. Remember, the offer will not last long, use this chance to buy any subscription at the company’s lowest possible price. Check the features of each plan here.

    Don’t miss the unique opportunity to be part of the world’s largest community of traders – over 30 million monthly users – and gain access to all the features of the platform for more accurate market analysis and better trading results.

    Benefits of TradingView Premium


    • Highest data accuracy and access to all markets
    • 25 indicators per chart
    • 8 charts in one layout
    • 400 server-side alerts
    • Second-based intervals 4 times more data on the charts (up to 20 thousand bars) The ability to publish invite-only scripts

    If you don't need all those features just yet, then there are always Pro and Pro+ subscriptions to consider. Find the plan that’s perfect for you.

    About TradingView

    TradingView is the planet’s largest social network for traders and investors, as well as a platform for analysis, charting, and trading. Chat with millions of traders from all over the world, discuss trade ideas and submit orders to exchanges.

    Have fun using the platform on your smartphone or any other device – something that was once only possible on high-powered trading stations. Download the app on your phone or install the TradingView Desktop version and start working like a true trading professional today.

    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    [Announcement] This Year's Black Friday Sale is Better Than Ever!
    Published at Nov 18, 2020 by tradingview #tradingview
    Article Thumbnail
    An Anti-Sandwich Tool for Ethereum and BSC - With 10,000 $HKLS Airdrop Pool for Beta Users
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hackless #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Deep Diving into DeFi: A Closer Look at Decentralized Finance
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by gabrielmanga #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    A Study on Parallel Execution: Everything You Need to Know
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by sin7y #sin7y
    Article Thumbnail
    What to Expect from NFTs in 2023
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by bankless #bankless
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Payments Are on the Rise Despite the Bear Market — Here's Why
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by b2broker #cryptomarket
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa