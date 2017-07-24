Bixby Voice : Full list of commands for the Galaxy S8 and S8+

Samsung has just made available Bixby Voice for US English. In that article, you are going to discover the full list of commands supported by Bixby Voice for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The commands are grouped by categories :

Common Commands

Open Facebook

What time is it?

What’s the date today?

Turn the volume up/down

Restart off my phone

Flashlight on/off

Turn on Emergency mode

Play music

Stop the music

What song is this?

What’s the name of this song?

Remind me to buy milk tomorrow at 9 am

Show me my most recent reminder

Delete the shopping reminder

What’s the weather like?

How is the weather going to be tomorrow?

Will it rain today?

What’s the weather in Boston tomorrow?

What’s the UV index in Miami tomorrow?

Screen & Navigation

Take a screenshot

Go back

Show the Home screen

Scroll up/down

Swipe left/right

Scroll to the top/bottom

Zoom in/out

Turn on auto rotate

Set the phone to portrait mode

Turn off the screen

Notifications & System Tasks

Show me my most recent app in split screen view

Close Messages

Close all recent apps

Open Messages in split screen view

Show me my recent apps

Open this app as a pop-up

Minimize this app

Switch windows

Close Messages

Clear notifications from Messages

Show me all notifications

Open the quick panel

Close the notification panel

Expand the notification from Messages

Control the brightness on the notification panel

Read all notifications

Read the latest notification

Questions & Answers

How far is the sun from Earth?

What is the definition of doodle?

How do you spell restaurant?

Who was the 44th president of the USA?

Show me how to make cheesecake

When is Thanksgiving?

Who was the first man on the moon?

How long is a cheetah’s tail?

What is 10×5?

How many calories in a bagel?

When is sunrise in Paris?

What is a fathom?

How many feet in a mile?

Samsung Apps

There are also some commands specific to Samsung Galaxy Apps.

Open Gallery and …

Find pictures taken in New York

Show me the most recent picture

Share this picture

Delete this picture

Show me the travel album

Show me the most recent pictures as a slideshow

Auto adjust the picture

Rotate this picture to the right

Play the most recent video

Show me the list of albums

Add the most recent picture from Friends album to Favorites

Remove the auto adjust effects from the most recent picture

Delete the location info from the most recent picture

Delete the travel album

Copy pictures taken at Christmas to a new album

Show the details for the most recent picture

Open Contacts and …

Create a new contact as David with the number 123–4567

Search for David and call him on speaker phone

Search for David and call his home

Call this number on speaker phone

Call my office number

Call David

Text David

Show David’s contact info

Show profile updates for David

Video call David’s mobile phone

Show my friends group

Make my birthday shared

Change my status message to busy

Link David to Jane

Add David to favorites

Send a message to everyone in Friends

Merge all contacts with the same info

Turn on Google account sync

Open Phone app and …

Show Recents

Show missed calls

Accept

Decline the call and Send the text as I am in a meeting

Call 123–4567 on speaker phone

Block 1234–5678

Call with speed dial number 2

Open the keypad

Make a call to 123–4567

Call the most recent number

Delete the most recent number

Show recent searches

Block David

Video call the most recent number

Block the last number called

Call this number

Add David to speed dial 2

Turn on vibrate when call ends

Open Settings and …

Turn on WiFi in Settings

Search for nearby WiFi networks in Settings

Disconnect from WiFi in Settings

Turn on Bluetooth in Settings

Scan for Bluetooth devices in Settings

Go to dual audio in Settings

Show me my Data usage

Turn on Data saver

Turn on Airplane mode

Show me NFC settings

Set the ringtone volume to 50

Increase the system volume

Turn on Do not disturb

Don’t disturb me between 10 pm and 7 am

Set the display brightness to 50

Make the screen brighter

Turn on Blue light filter

Open Messages and …

Show me the most recent message

Block the most recent conversation

Turn off notifications for the conversation with David

Copy the most recent text

Show me pictures from the conversation with David

Mark all unread messages as read

Delete all conversations

Take a photo and send it to David

Show me settings

Open Camera and …

Take a picture

Record a video

Turn on the front camera

Turn on HDR

Turn on Flash

Show me pictures

Set the timer for rear camera to 10 seconds

Apply an effect

Turn on Save RAW and JPEG files for rear camera

Turn on video stabilization

Adjust the ISO of Pro mode to 200

Adjust the exposure value of Pro mode to 1

Turn on grid lines

Open Clock and …

Set an alarm for tomorrow at 6 am

Turn off the 6 am alarm

Show me the time in New York

Dismiss the alarm

Show the timer

Open the stopwatch

Add London to my world clock

Open the time zone converter in the world clock

Open Calculator and …

Calculate 5 + 10 x 4

Show the unit converter

Convert 25 inches to cm

Open Calendar and …

Create an event

Show me March 23rd

Show me the month of October

Delete my completed tasks

Mark grocery shopping as done

Delete all of my meetings for today

Show me the settings

Change the first day of the week to Sunday

Show week numbers

Turn on notifications

Lock the time zone

Change the time zone to New York

Don’t hesitate to try these voice commands supported by Bixby Voice and give me your feedback on your experience with Bixby Voice. If you discover more commands, don’t hesitate to share them in comments too.

