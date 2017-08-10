Check your Audition on Android with a complete Hearing Test

Like you must know, the audition is a big problem for a lot of people. Some of them struggle to hear correctly sounds or voices. So, they are worried about their audition. Best reflex is to have an appointment with a specialist to make a complete audiogram and find the best solution to health their ears. But, frequently, get an appointment is very long and so, you stay with stress during long weeks. So, how to reduce your stress and get a first answer about your audition quickly ?

A great solution is to use power of smartphones and tablets and make a complete Hearing Test directly with them. To make a simple and efficient test of your audition, Hearing Test has been created and is available on Google Play Store in both versions :

Hearing Test lets you to test your audition with a 12 steps test. You can see a complete Youtube demo video of Hearing Test process here :

At each step, a tone with a specific frequency is played and you must answer if you listen or no the tone played. The test starts with a frequency of 2000 Hz and increases step by step until 24 kHz. When the test is finished, Hearing Test gives you the result and you know the age of your ears accurately.

When your Hearing Test is done, you can save your result and share it with your friends via social networks. Hearing Test lets you also to play free tone or simple sound by defining frequency of your choice and duration in seconds. An History feature offers you the possibility to search through your previous Hearing Tests. It’s an ideal feature if you want to keep a trace of your family’s results for example.

Note that the result given by Hearing Test has no real medical value. It’s just an indication of your audition level. To be sure of your audition, you must consult a specialist that will make you do a complete audiogram to measure your audition with accuracy.

Some screenshots to discover Hearing Test :

So, give it a try and know the real age of your ears thanks to Hearing Test for Android !

