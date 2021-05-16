Biomutant Video Showcases Unedited Gameplay Captured on PC

THQ Nordic dropped some new unedited gameplay footage this week for Experiment 101's Biomutant. The upcoming action RPG is due out later this month, and it appears to be on track for an exciting experience for PC and console gamers alike.

The new footage, which was captured on PC, shows the player character in the game world at 60fps and 4K resolution (h/t Gamespot). The footage offers a nice look at combat, some traversal and a mini-boss battle. The way you can quick travel around the gameplay map by riding a rocket looks especially impressive.

In Biomutant, players will be able to create their own custom, anthropomorphized mammalian hero. The gameplay and graphical style also clearly takes some cues from comic book art and style.

For the upcoming game, players portray the role of a hero attempting to unite the Tribes of the New World which is facing a plague that's ruining the land, while the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its very roots. The new gameplay footage also shows the Storyteller, a British voice narrating the journey, who will guide the player through the game.

Biomutant Arriving Later This Month for PC and Consoles

Recently, THQ Nordic also revealed the following Minimum and Recommended Requirements for the game on PC:

Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bit)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-4690K or newer running at 3.5 GHz or higher

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card - GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard

Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-6700K or newer running at 3.2 GHz or higher

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 6 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card - GeForce GTX 1660Ti or Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard

THQ Nordic is also recommending controller usage on the PC experience. Biomutant arrives on May 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. You can view that new gameplay video, along with some additional footage for the PS4 and Xbox One versions, below.

