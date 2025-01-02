Billionaires Could be a Rare Breed of Physicist

Question: Is a Billionaire a Physicist? *** I might have a penchant for turning the content of smart, rebel female Physicist YouTubers, into Hackernoon.com posts. I did so here, here, and here using the videos by Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder. I have now discovered a gem by Dr. Angela Collier. Title: Billionaires want you to know they could have done Physics. link Let's begin, shall we? Billionaire Dreams I did Physics in my undergrad while dreaming of a billion dollars. So, I flunked a lot of classes. Despite being a broke college freshman with only a perpetual money problem machine, I still dreamt of replicating the Zuckerberg/Gates startup-arc. My reasoning: Billionaire > Physicist. Loads of cash = Good social impact, vibes, get all the ladies (like Richard Feynman), you name it. Of course, I failed to get even the one girl I had a crush on. And she might have liked me back (want more? Ask me nicely). Why did I keep dreaming? Because I also discovered Elon Musk around that time. He was building SolarCity, and I thought I'd mint millions by convincing him and others, somehow, about the immense solar potential of the Sahara desert. (And all the high-value highly-motivated labor world over, for we are all green-energy activists at heart. We just need love). Never got around to it. The Physics of Making Money Dr. Angela's arguments are great; don’t take my word for it. However, let us shift our perspective for metaphoric effect. Let us examine whether any physics-likeness is happening at all in the billionaire work-life, as this should be worthy of consideration a fortiori. First, some definitions. Physicist - Somebody who uncovers the mechanistic secrets of nature. Billionaire - Somebody who discovers the mechanistic secrets of making millions of dollars every hour. Similarities and Differences Both aim for efficiency in what they do. Efficiency is the ultimate guide. While Physicists build theoretical models of the world, Billionaires build companies that manufacture products that they sell for lots of money very quickly. Products can be physical or digital. Both Physicists and Billionaires can be dangerous to life on this planet. Unethical Physicists make nuclear bombs. Unethical Billionaires build Ponzi schemes. *** Companies are Mega Physics Models Building a company to take one to billionaire status takes a lot of research-level Physics to pull off. A lot of people, materials, and knowledge are put into a sort of dynamic system. The billionaire is part of this machine working to meet nascent social needs fast, as a sort of primary engine. Given that human beings hate doing harder work if they can get away with it, the billionaire is a prickly prime engine. While the company does not look like physics constants, calculations, and answers with QED, there is significant physics underway. Also, significant physics is produced. This reminds me of the Elon vs Yann LeCun showdown. Do you remember it? Before I recap, Yann LeCun is a Computer Scientist. But after what happened in the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, Computer Scientists working on AI got elevated to Physicists. So Yann LeCun is a Physicist by this extension. But Elon is working on AI too! So on Sunday, May 26th, the two AI titans took their clash to the jungle that is X.com. Yann LeCun fired the first shot. link But Elon loves a worthy duel. He fired back; link And LeCun said he had written 80 technical papers since January 2022! What?! Wow. *** Elon's 'Research Papers' Elon Musk has filed a similarly large number of patents for his work on electric vehicle technology at Tesla, his work on rocket technology at SpaceX, brain-computer interfaces at Neuralink, etc. Granted, he did not single-handedly do it all himself. He had a team, and he was the boss. But as a key person in his work-teams, can’t we call him a great physicist like LeCun? Can a bunch of physicists and engineers successfully researching together under the headship of somebody without a PhD, seriously say their head of research is not good at physics? The issue at hand is whether a patent works as well as a research paper. The latter being the hallmark of the title ‘Physicist’. The problem with patents is that they are not peer-reviewed, so even pseudo-scientific devices can be patented. However, Elon Musk's Team has built rapidly reusable rocket boosters that land back vertically. Very scientific. Research papers also have a problem. Because their results do not have to solve a real problem or have a visible application that improves something in society, they could be utter nonsense to the rest of the world except in the small circles of academia that understand and treasure them. This problem has had Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder rave over the state of ‘mathematically beautiful but useless’ physics today. To be fair, this beautiful physics (e.g., multiverse theories) does drive massive sales at the box office for the Marvel movie franchise. It is useful. How Evil Are Billionaire Physicists? Dr. Angela gives you the meat in the video. The fact that billionaires exploit people, but somehow, still want to be thought of as smart and relatable to us brokies. Ayn Rand’s non-satirical and highly egotistical book is also reviewed, and Angela perfectly explains why it doesn’t make sense for John Galt to actually be a real-life genius super-worker + billionaire-without-workers. Who is John Galt? Literally nobody. I'm embarrassed by Bitcoiners who thought Atlas Shrugged was a sensible libertarian book. To digress a little bit, the closest thing to Rearden metal in this day and age is Bitcoin. But what do you know, instead of the early cypherpunks going off into some valley to peacefully transact in their precious cryptocurrency, they felt the need to “generously share it with the whole world.” Now, Billionaire Michael Saylor is buying it all up. I hope he doesn’t execute the greatest cryptocurrency dump a.k.a rug-pull of the century, circa 2045. Dump it all for large portions of Manhattan real estate. I hope he will let us down slowly. However, Bitcoin is beloved because Bitcoin kinda makes the Corporation also compete against the Government. Collusion is much harder. Proof-of-Work is demanded from everybody. See, on a fiat standard, as the X files showed, 3-letter agencies were recruiting a corporation to spy on and propagandize to the populace. So basically, we were being used like toilet paper between two *. On a fiat standard, the poor people who actually build things, including railroads, are exploited by the government through inflationary money printing, AND by big corps through unrealistic working conditions and threats of massive layoffs. Want to unionize? Want better working conditions? First vote for this or that politician. (Who then shakes hands in the backdoors with the Corporation and you end up with worldwide poisoning from preventable leaded gas, etc). It is a mess. On a Bitcoin standard, corporations and governments also keep an eye on each other. So there will be more periods of time in which they bother themselves, not us. If the USG buys Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, Saylor cannot just dump millions of bitcoins circa 2045. No matter how on his nerves the bankers might then be. He might piss off Washington (since their stash will lose value). Also, after acquiring millions of BTC itself, Washington won’t just dump. People there care for re-election and a continuation of public goodwill. So, All is well. *** Physicists Fire Guns, Billionaires Exploit Then Fire People Physicists have always built weapons. As I mentioned. So, they are not innocent little beings like the local baker or the kindergarten school teacher. Hell, a lot of evil scientists in so many movies and cartoons are physics geniuses. The only difference is, while many a Physicist are only interested in using their minds and hands to carry out their plans, a billionaire also sees people as tools to achieve their ends. Ok, not like that. More like foot soldiers. Billionaires are trying to optimize their corporations. Just like every Physicist building something is trying to optimize its functions. What would be better though, is if more billionaires and Physicists lived more in the real world. Away from their labs. Where non-human aspirations slowly kill their humanity, leaving only a cold-calculating machine. For starters, billionaires and physicists should unite. Get fiat money and its stablecoins dialed down. BTC dialed up. That would be good. Imo. Hence, fewer billionaire aspirations (like FTX) that are wild and ponzi, and physicists will be less isolated from social needs. Right now, it is either string theories, or it is AI for weapon systems. Billionaires Should Go Back to College To end, I 100% agree with Dr. Angela on this one. Why? Channeling their mental energy into a step-by-step reimagining of the foundations of Physics could be crucial to showing billionaires just how hard it is for their workers to do those things. So, they will have more empathy and will not behave like they are replacing nuts and bolts instead of human employees. Again, I think more billionaires and physicists should join Michael Saylor and buy Bitcoin. Physicists can help figure out utility. They are smart with energy systems and Bitcoin is a serious energy system. Bitcoin levels the playing field, unlike the USD, so no more worries about H-1B visas coz not everybody will want to go to the United States. Soon, people will realize they could go work in India, China, and Africa. There will be people of all nationalities working in different countries. Working for billionaires who use their money better and treat people better. People will not want to build nukes, but nuclear power plants. For nukes could kill your friends in the other country. Ain't that a dream. Question: Is a Billionaire a Physicist? Question: Is a Billionaire a Physicist? *** I might have a penchant for turning the content of smart, rebel female Physicist YouTubers, into Hackernoon.com posts. I did so here , here , and here using the videos by Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder. here here here I have now discovered a gem by Dr. Angela Collier. Title: Billionaires want you to know they could have done Physics. Title: Billionaires want you to know they could have done Physics. link link Let's begin, shall we? Billionaire Dreams Billionaire Dreams I did Physics in my undergrad while dreaming of a billion dollars. So, I flunked a lot of classes. Despite being a broke college freshman with only a perpetual money problem machine, I still dreamt of replicating the Zuckerberg/Gates startup-arc. My reasoning: Billionaire > Physicist. Loads of cash = Good social impact, vibes, get all the ladies (like Richard Feynman), you name it. Of course, I failed to get even the one girl I had a crush on. And she might have liked me back (want more? Ask me nicely). Why did I keep dreaming? Because I also discovered Elon Musk around that time. He was building SolarCity, and I thought I'd mint millions by convincing him and others, somehow, about the immense solar potential of the Sahara desert. (And all the high-value highly-motivated labor world over, for we are all green-energy activists at heart. We just need love). Never got around to it. The Physics of Making Money The Physics of Making Money Dr. Angela's arguments are great; don’t take my word for it. However, let us shift our perspective for metaphoric effect. Let us examine whether any physics-likeness is happening at all in the billionaire work-life, as this should be worthy of consideration a fortiori. First, some definitions. Physicist - Somebody who uncovers the mechanistic secrets of nature. Physicist - Somebody who uncovers the mechanistic secrets of nature. Billionaire - Somebody who discovers the mechanistic secrets of making millions of dollars every hour. Billionaire - Somebody who discovers the mechanistic secrets of making millions of dollars every hour. Similarities and Differences Both aim for efficiency in what they do. Efficiency is the ultimate guide. While Physicists build theoretical models of the world, Billionaires build companies that manufacture products that they sell for lots of money very quickly. Products can be physical or digital. Both Physicists and Billionaires can be dangerous to life on this planet. Unethical Physicists make nuclear bombs. Unethical Billionaires build Ponzi schemes. *** Companies are Mega Physics Models Building a company to take one to billionaire status takes a lot of research-level Physics to pull off. A lot of people, materials, and knowledge are put into a sort of dynamic system. The billionaire is part of this machine working to meet nascent social needs fast, as a sort of primary engine. Given that human beings hate doing harder work if they can get away with it, the billionaire is a prickly prime engine. While the company does not look like physics constants, calculations, and answers with QED , there is significant physics underway. QED Also, significant physics is produced. This reminds me of the Elon vs Yann LeCun showdown. Do you remember it? Before I recap, Yann LeCun is a Computer Scientist. But after what happened in the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, Computer Scientists working on AI got elevated to Physicists. So Yann LeCun is a Physicist by this extension. But Elon is working on AI too! So on Sunday, May 26th, the two AI titans took their clash to the jungle that is X.com. Yann LeCun fired the first shot. link link But Elon loves a worthy duel. He fired back; link link And LeCun said he had written 80 technical papers since January 2022! What?! Wow. *** Elon's 'Research Papers' Elon Musk has filed a similarly large number of patents for his work on electric vehicle technology at Tesla, his work on rocket technology at SpaceX, brain-computer interfaces at Neuralink, etc. Granted, he did not single-handedly do it all himself. He had a team, and he was the boss. But as a key person in his work-teams, can’t we call him a great physicist like LeCun? Can a bunch of physicists and engineers successfully researching together under the headship of somebody without a PhD, seriously say their head of research is not good at physics? The issue at hand is whether a patent works as well as a research paper. The latter being the hallmark of the title ‘Physicist’. The problem with patents is that they are not peer-reviewed, so even pseudo-scientific devices can be patented. However, Elon Musk's Team has built rapidly reusable rocket boosters that land back vertically. Very scientific. Research papers also have a problem. Because their results do not have to solve a real problem or have a visible application that improves something in society, they could be utter nonsense to the rest of the world except in the small circles of academia that understand and treasure them. This problem has had Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder rave over the state of ‘ mathematically beautiful but useless ’ physics today. mathematically beautiful but useless To be fair, this beautiful physics (e.g., multiverse theories) does drive massive sales at the box office for the Marvel movie franchise. It is useful. How Evil Are Billionaire Physicists? Dr. Angela gives you the meat in the video. The fact that billionaires exploit people, but somehow, still want to be thought of as smart and relatable to us brokies. Ayn Rand’s non-satirical and highly egotistical book is also reviewed, and Angela perfectly explains why it doesn’t make sense for John Galt to actually be a real-life genius super-worker + billionaire-without-workers. Who is John Galt? Who is John Galt? Literally nobody. I'm embarrassed by Bitcoiners who thought Atlas Shrugged was a sensible libertarian book. To digress a little bit, the closest thing to Rearden metal in this day and age is Bitcoin. But what do you know, instead of the early cypherpunks going off into some valley to peacefully transact in their precious cryptocurrency, they felt the need to “generously share it with the whole world.” Now, Billionaire Michael Saylor is buying it all up. I hope he doesn’t execute the greatest cryptocurrency dump a.k.a rug-pull of the century, circa 2045. Dump it all for large portions of Manhattan real estate. I hope he will let us down slowly. let us down slowly. However, Bitcoin is beloved because Bitcoin kinda makes the Corporation also compete against the Government. Collusion is much harder. Proof-of-Work is demanded from everybody. See, on a fiat standard, as the X files showed, 3-letter agencies were recruiting a corporation to spy on and propagandize to the populace. So basically, we were being used like toilet paper between two *. On a fiat standard, the poor people who actually build things, including railroads, are exploited by the government through inflationary money printing, AND by big corps through unrealistic working conditions and threats of massive layoffs. Want to unionize? Want better working conditions? First vote for this or that politician. (Who then shakes hands in the backdoors with the Corporation and you end up with worldwide poisoning from preventable leaded gas, etc). It is a mess. On a Bitcoin standard, corporations and governments also keep an eye on each other. So there will be more periods of time in which they bother themselves, not us. If the USG buys Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, Saylor cannot just dump millions of bitcoins circa 2045. No matter how on his nerves the bankers might then be. He might piss off Washington (since their stash will lose value). Also, after acquiring millions of BTC itself, Washington won’t just dump. People there care for re-election and a continuation of public goodwill. So, All is well. *** Physicists Fire Guns, Billionaires Exploit Then Fire People Physicists have always built weapons. As I mentioned. So, they are not innocent little beings like the local baker or the kindergarten school teacher. Hell, a lot of evil scientists in so many movies and cartoons are physics geniuses. The only difference is, while many a Physicist are only interested in using their minds and hands to carry out their plans, a billionaire also sees people as tools to achieve their ends. Ok, not like that. More like foot soldiers. Billionaires are trying to optimize their corporations. Just like every Physicist building something is trying to optimize its functions. What would be better though, is if more billionaires and Physicists lived more in the real world. Away from their labs. Where non-human aspirations slowly kill their humanity, leaving only a cold-calculating machine. For starters, billionaires and physicists should unite. Get fiat money and its stablecoins dialed down. BTC dialed up. That would be good. Imo. Hence, fewer billionaire aspirations (like FTX) that are wild and ponzi, and physicists will be less isolated from social needs. Right now, it is either string theories, or it is AI for weapon systems. Billionaires Should Go Back to College Billionaires Should Go Back to College To end, I 100% agree with Dr. Angela on this one. Why? Channeling their mental energy into a step-by-step reimagining of the foundations of Physics could be crucial to showing billionaires just how hard it is for their workers to do those things. So, they will have more empathy and will not behave like they are replacing nuts and bolts instead of human employees. Again, I think more billionaires and physicists should join Michael Saylor and buy Bitcoin. Physicists can help figure out utility. They are smart with energy systems and Bitcoin is a serious energy system. Bitcoin levels the playing field, unlike the USD, so no more worries about H-1B visas coz not everybody will want to go to the United States. Soon, people will realize they could go work in India, China, and Africa. There will be people of all nationalities working in different countries. Working for billionaires who use their money better and treat people better. People will not want to build nukes, but nuclear power plants. For nukes could kill your friends in the other country. Ain't that a dream.