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Billionaires Could be a Rare Breed of Physicist

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byM-Marvin Ken@maken8

Pushing Bitcoin's boundaries. Learning, Teaching.

January 2nd, 2025
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M-Marvin Ken@maken8

Pushing Bitcoin's boundaries. Learning, Teaching.

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society#society#physics#billionaire#elon-musk#physicists#physicists-vs-billionaires#elon-musk-research-papers#yann-lecun

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