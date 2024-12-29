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BTC vs. BTC—What Saifedean Ammous' Upcoming Book Gets Right (And Wrong!)

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byM-Marvin Ken@maken8

Pushing Bitcoin's boundaries. Learning, Teaching.

December 29th, 2024
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M-Marvin Ken@maken8

Pushing Bitcoin's boundaries. Learning, Teaching.

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web3#bitcoin#alternate-reality#books-to-read#airplanes#saifedean-ammous#the-bitcoin-standard#the-gold-standard#hackernoon-top-story

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