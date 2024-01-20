Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    21M Bitcoins/2.1 Quadrillion Satoshisby@maken8

    21M Bitcoins/2.1 Quadrillion Satoshis

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Satoshi Nakamoto set into motion the creation, and eventual destruction, of all 21 million Bitcoins in existence. But like entropy creates wonderful things, so too does Bitcoin.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 21M Bitcoins/2.1 Quadrillion Satoshis
    web3 #bitcoin #historical-fiction
    M-Marvin Ken HackerNoon profile picture

    @maken8

    M-Marvin Ken

    I explore how Bitcoin is a Quantum Mechanical Computational System

    Receive Stories from @maken8

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Smallest Bitcoin Miner Possible
    Published at Dec 22, 2023 by maken8 #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    225 Stories To Learn About Money
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by learn #money
    Article Thumbnail
    363 Stories To Learn About Investing
    Published at Jan 20, 2024 by learn #investing
    Article Thumbnail
    45 Stories To Learn About Gold
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by learn #gold
    Article Thumbnail
    ETF Wif Hat
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by cryptohayes #cryptohayes
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!