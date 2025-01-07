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In the Speculative Future, a Little Bitcoin Is Enough to Pay Any Debt

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byM-Marvin Ken@maken8

Pushing Bitcoin's boundaries. Learning, Teaching.

January 7th, 2025
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M-Marvin Ken@maken8

Pushing Bitcoin's boundaries. Learning, Teaching.

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web3#bitcoin#debt#future-of-finance#future#mars#mars-colonization#usd#usd-and-bitcoin

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