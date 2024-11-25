Big Time Studios Sets December 2 As The Launch Of The New PvP Mode For NFT Video Game-Big Time

AUSTIN, United States, November 25th, 2024/GamingWire/--After their Open Loot marketplace platform utility token ($OL) announcement, Big Time Studios is thrilled to announce that the crypto industry’s most popular and successful NFT video game of 2024, Big Time, will release its Player vs. Player(PvP) mode on December 2.
After a Preseason Phase (closed beta) with record-breaking engagement and marketplace volume, players will be able to experience thrilling and competitive PvP battles and showcase their dominance in the Big Time universe.
"Big Time is a multiplayer action RPG for PC that combines fast-paced combat with the industry’s most successful and proven open-game economy. Humanity teeters on the edge of extinction as the walls of spacetime crumble. Eras of history clash and dark forces surge through temporal rifts. At the universe’s end, the player and their team are summoned for the greatest adventure in history. The fate of all time rests with them. Players can embark on a hero’s quest to the farthest reaches of space and time. Dive into treacherous dungeons, craft and discover rare collectibles, and unlock mysterious boxes. Players must harness epic abilities, uncover hidden mysteries, and brave countless dangers. Face off against familiar foes and rival teams in the ultimate adventure to save humanity. Players can create and exchange game items, enjoying a seamless experience with unobtrusive web3 elements. Whether adventuring solo or with friends, they will battle monsters across various historical periods, gather digital collectibles and $BIGTIME tokens, and craft unique items. The adventure is limitless in Big Time."
During its Early Access phase, Big Time achieved different milestones making it the most successful NFT game, outperforming all other 2024 released games:
PvP in Big Time features thrilling PvEvP events where teams spend $BIGTIME to enter a PvP portal, march towards a central objective, battle both enemies and other teams to claim victory, and the winning team takes the $BIGTIME winning prize. Matches last between 30-45 minutes, offering intense and strategic gameplay.
How to Start a PvP Portal
The curated Open Loot platform gives developers the opportunity to reach a wider audience and drive engagement through unique in-game rewards and events, while players can benefit from exclusive access to high-quality games, special NFT sales, in-game perks, and airdrops.
Big Time Studios’ Open Loot platform has facilitated nearly half a billion dollars in total transaction volume, underscoring its commitment to creating a dynamic and engaging ecosystem for gamers worldwide. For more information, users visit Big Time Studios’
CMO
Michael Migliero
Big TIme Studios
