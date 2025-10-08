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Beyond Phishing: How Agentic AI Is Weaponizing the Human Element in Next-Gen Cyberattacks

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byAdetunji Oludele Adebayo@aadebayo

Cybersecurity professional/ (Generative & Agentic) AI GRC Lead

October 8th, 2025
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Adetunji Oludele Adebayo
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Adetunji Oludele Adebayo@aadebayo

Cybersecurity professional/ (Generative & Agentic) AI GRC Lead

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#agentic-ai#phishing-attacks#social-engineering#next-gen-cyberattacks#digital-operational-resilience#third-party-risk#information-security

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