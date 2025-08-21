England, UK, Europe Information Security Manager

Adetunji Oludele Adebayo is a renowned information security analyst and savvy technology leader who works at the crucial nexus of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, with a focus on the emerging area of GenAI Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). His knowledge is extensive, encompassing everything from IT audits and third-party supply chain security to operational resilience and risk management. He holds the esteemed CISM and Lead Implementer (ISO 20000, 27001, 22301) certifications. Adetunji Oludele Adebayo, a successful author, conference speaker, and dual MSc degree holder in technology management and cybersecurity, brings a distinct technical perspective to the development of safe and innovative technological futures. https://www.linkedin.com/in/adetunjiadebayo