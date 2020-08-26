"Beyonce Is OK" - Shannon Crabill, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Ruby on Rails Thinker of the Year
I'm a developer, currently working in email development. Outside of my job, I enjoy building fun web apps using CSS, Javascript, Ruby on Rails and documentation. My background is in graphic design, but I taught myself to code to stay competitive in a saturated job market and haven't stopped coding since. I love experimenting with front-end technologies while knowing enough about the backend to be dangerous.
Right now, I'm having fun building games with HTML, CSS and Javascript on the frontend and Ruby on Rails on the backend. My favorite project at the moment is Food or Foe, an emoji match game, where you have to correctly guess if a given emoji is a food emoji or not, within a 30 second round. I'm working on converting the backend to host it remotely so that the game can be played in the browser in addition to locally. Food or Foe was built with React on the frontend and Ruby on Rails as the backend API.
I've been making an effort to write more about what I am learning, what I am building, and sharing that with the world. I'd like to do a recap of building my Food or Foe project, the challenges I encountered with timing and rendering game elements and managing state
I've contributed a Vaporwave CSS theme to Style Stage, a modern take on CSS Zen Garden, and plan to share my design process, and how to recreate the elements I used on my blog.
I'm digging CSS and SVG animations right now!
That our leaders are not taking the pandemic seriously causing unnecessary deaths and crippling the economy in the process.
That if something isn't written down, it doesn't exist. Seriously, writing documentation doesn't have to be a big, drawn out thing. Write stuff down, share the mental load, and share the knowledge with your team, company or the internet.
Not directly. I worked remotely, full time for a year, prior to COVID-19, so my day-to-day did not change. I am thankful to still be employed, full time during the pandemic. At the same time, the stress of the pandemic, uncertain future and financial stability has made it more difficult to focus on work, life and everything in between.
Forgiving student loan or medical debt.
That Beyonce is ok.
Other than an internet browser, I find Grammarly saving my butt from spelling myself on a daily basis.
Right now, I find myself digging into modern CSS and Javascript.
