"Easy choices, tough life. Tough choices, easy life," Johannes Turunen

Johannes Turunen from Finland has been nominated in the 2020 Noonies for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING, and believes our current monetary system is likely to be replaced in the next 5-10 years. Read on for the full interview!
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING.
I'm a copywriter & entrepreneur who loves creating content that gives readers actionable ideas. I spend most of my time reading about technology, cryptocurrencies, iGaming and various areas of business on top of writing & optimizing articles at BeastsOfPoker, but I also enjoy traveling and playing poker.
I write about cryptocurrencies and iGaming and I managed content and community of Beastsofpoker.com.
The possibilities of internet for anyone to make money and a career in a permissionless way.
Easy choices, tough life. Tough choices, easy life.
It has allowed time for more self-reflection.
Bitcoin.
Our current monetary system is likely to be replaced in the next 5-10 years.
Google's transformation into a paid ad directory.
WhatsApp and Telegram.
Social engineering and SEO.
The Winner will receive a 5 year standard registration for a .tech domain.
The 1st and 2nd runner-ups get a standard .tech domains for 3-yr and 1-yr respectively!
