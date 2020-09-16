"Easy choices, tough life. Tough choices, easy life," Johannes Turunen

Johannes Turunen from Finland has been nominated in the 2020 Noonies for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING, and believes our current monetary system is likely to be replaced in the next 5-10 years. Read on for the full interview!

Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - GAMING.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a copywriter & entrepreneur who loves creating content that gives readers actionable ideas. I spend most of my time reading about technology, cryptocurrencies, iGaming and various areas of business on top of writing & optimizing articles at BeastsOfPoker, but I also enjoy traveling and playing poker.

Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write about cryptocurrencies and iGaming and I managed content and community of Beastsofpoker.com.

What are you most excited about right now?

The possibilities of internet for anyone to make money and a career in a permissionless way.

What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Easy choices, tough life. Tough choices, easy life.

How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It has allowed time for more self-reflection.

If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Bitcoin.

What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Our current monetary system is likely to be replaced in the next 5-10 years.

What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Google's transformation into a paid ad directory.

Which apps can't you live without?

WhatsApp and Telegram.

What are you currently learning?

Social engineering and SEO.



