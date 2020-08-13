Alex Wheldon — VC Writer Nom — is Practicing Bravery, Learning Serbian

Alexander Wheldon from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Alexander had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VENTURE CAPITAL



2. Tell us a bit about yourself

I'm a Canadian 3x entrepreneur, investor, and product leader. I try to help businesses, teams, and entrepreneurs reach their full potential.



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build

I make software and services that help people and some people are kind enough to appreciate my cooking / I write advice on how to lead and develop organizations. I like building everything!



4. What are you most excited about right now?

Speed of human adaption - it's inspiring and reassuring.



5. What are you worried about right now?

The macro economic effects of COVID-19.



6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Bravery is doing the things that you're scared to do - be brave everyday.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Apart from being personally affected twice, it has certainly reinforced my outlook that I should be chasing some of the world's most difficult problems and continuing to try and help solve them.



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

COVID Vaccine Research

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Hypernormalisation is the most important sociological concept of current times.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Slite, Slack, Linear, Podz

11. What are you currently learning?

Serbian!









