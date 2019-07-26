Search icon
Hackernoon logo75 Technologies Used to Build Hacker Noon 2.0 by@David

75 Technologies Used to Build Hacker Noon 2.0

July 26th 2019 1,031 reads
Author profile picture

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

excerpt from Hacker Noon Releases Tech Publishing Platform 2.0

* Components

* Firebase

* Google Cloud Platform

* Filestack

* React

* American Ingenuity

* Slack

* Bitcoin

* Asana

* Zoom

* Gmail

* Twitter

* SlateJS

* MacBooks

* PCs

* Vue

* HubSpot

* Solar Panels

* Subaru

* Vue

* AngelList

* Comcast

* Verizon

* Hooks

* Ladders

* Babel

* Cheerio

* Jest

* Discourse

* Giphy

* NodeJS

* Chrome

* Internet Protocols

* Code Sandbox

* Figma

* Real Bats

* Developer Tools

* London Pubs

* Axios

* Zeplin

* Mailgun

* #random Channel

* Emojis

* Philz

* NPM

* Carrd

* CosmicJS

* Prototypes

* ZipRecruiter

* Indeed

* Functions

* WhatsApp

* Google Pixel 3

* Math

* Karl The Fog

* Reddit

* ICANN

* The Intergalactic Computer Network

* Firestore

* JSON

* 805

* Wifi

* WD-40

* Atom

* Photoshop

* Github

* HTTP

* HTTPS

* Those Freeze Dried Fruits That Astronauts Eat

* Sticky Notes

* Bob Ross Reruns

* Youtube

* Lodash

* HTML

* MomentJS

* The Color Green.

There were more. It’s been more than a half year of sweat, blood, jokes and tears. We build our own Content Management System from the feet up. We are so happy we finally get here, but our best work is ahead of us. Check it out.

Tags

#hackernoon#hacker-noon#hackernoon-top-story#how-to-build-hackernoon#buidl#hackernoon-technologies#technology#cms
