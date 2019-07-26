75 Technologies Used to Build Hacker Noon 2.0
Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon
* Components
* Firebase
* Google Cloud Platform
* Filestack
* React
* American Ingenuity
* Slack
* Bitcoin
* Asana
* Zoom
* Gmail
* Twitter
* SlateJS
* MacBooks
* PCs
* Vue
* HubSpot
* Solar Panels
* Subaru
* Vue
* AngelList
* Comcast
* Verizon
* Hooks
* Ladders
* Babel
* Cheerio
* Jest
* Discourse
* Giphy
* NodeJS
* Chrome
* Internet Protocols
* Code Sandbox
* Figma
* Real Bats
* Developer Tools
* London Pubs
* Axios
* Zeplin
* Mailgun
* #random Channel
* Emojis
* Philz
* NPM
* Carrd
* CosmicJS
* Prototypes
* ZipRecruiter
* Indeed
* Functions
* WhatsApp
* Google Pixel 3
* Math
* Karl The Fog
* Reddit
* ICANN
* The Intergalactic Computer Network
* Firestore
* JSON
* 805
* Wifi
* WD-40
* Atom
* Photoshop
* Github
* HTTP
* HTTPS
* Those Freeze Dried Fruits That Astronauts Eat
* Sticky Notes
* Bob Ross Reruns
* Youtube
* Lodash
* HTML
* MomentJS
* The Color Green.
There were more. It’s been more than a half year of sweat, blood, jokes and tears. We build our own Content Management System from the feet up. We are so happy we finally get here, but our best work is ahead of us. Check it out.
