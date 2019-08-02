Community in 12 Quotes

Hey Hackers—We’ve made some changes to make it easier to access the variety of threads in our community forum.
The homepage now displays all categories, the three latest threads in each category, and a quote to frame what the reader could be getting into. Check it out
:
Technology
“It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity.” — Albert EinsteinStories
"You’re never going to kill storytelling, because it’s built in the human plan. We come with it.” — Margaret AtwoodProduct
“We are what we see. We are products of our surroundings.” — Amber VallettaSoftware
“That’s the thing about people who think they hate computers. What they really hate is lousy programmers.” ― Larry NivenCrypto
“One thing that’s missing, but that will soon be developed, it’s a reliable e-cash. A method where buying on the Internet you can transfer funds from A to B, without A knowing B or B knowing A.” ― Milton FriedmanGeneral
"The shortest answer is doing the thing.” — Ernest HemingwayCode Pong
“When I was in China on the All-American Ping Pong team, I just loved playing ping-pong with my Flexolite ping pong paddle.” — Forrest GumpSponsors
“I believe in innovation and that the way you get innovation is you fund research and you learn the basic facts.” — Bill GatesHacker Noon AMA
“No one is dumb who is curious. The people who don’t ask questions remain clueless throughout their lives.” ― Neil deGrasse TysonPodcast
“On its worst day, podcasts are better than our best films. Because they’re more imaginative, and there’s no artifice, and it’s far more real.” ― Kevin SmithUncategorized
"Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time." ― Ron Hall