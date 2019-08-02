Search icon
Community in 12 Quotes

@DavidDavid Smooke

Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Community.HackerNoon.com: Tech professionals talking shop
Hey Hackers—We’ve made some changes to make it easier to access the variety of threads in our community forum. The homepage now displays all categories, the three latest threads in each category, and a quote to frame what the reader could be getting into. Check it out:

Quotes to Frame Community Categories:

Random “People believe the only alternative to randomness is intelligent design.” — Richard Dawkins
Technology “It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity.” — Albert Einstein

Stories "You’re never going to kill storytelling, because it’s built in the human plan. We come with it.” — Margaret Atwood

Product “We are what we see. We are products of our surroundings.” — Amber Valletta

Software “That’s the thing about people who think they hate computers. What they really hate is lousy programmers.” ― Larry Niven

Crypto “One thing that’s missing, but that will soon be developed, it’s a reliable e-cash. A method where buying on the Internet you can transfer funds from A to B, without A knowing B or B knowing A.” ― Milton Friedman

General "The shortest answer is doing the thing.” — Ernest Hemingway

Code Pong “When I was in China on the All-American Ping Pong team, I just loved playing ping-pong with my Flexolite ping pong paddle.” — Forrest Gump

Sponsors “I believe in innovation and that the way you get innovation is you fund research and you learn the basic facts.” — Bill Gates

Hacker Noon AMA “No one is dumb who is curious. The people who don’t ask questions remain clueless throughout their lives.” ― Neil deGrasse Tyson

Podcast “On its worst day, podcasts are better than our best films. Because they’re more imaginative, and there’s no artifice, and it’s far more real.” ― Kevin Smith

Uncategorized "Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time." ― Ron Hall
Back to the Internet! 

