A Short Biographical Note on Albrecht Einstein

The name of Prof. Albrecht Einstein has now spread far beyond the narrow pale of scientific investigators owing to the brilliant confirmation of his predicted deflection of light-rays by the gravitational field of the sun during the total solar eclipse of May 29, 1919. But to the serious student of science, he has been known from the beginning of the current century, and many dark problems in physics has been illuminated with the lustre of his genius, before, owing to the latest sensation just mentioned, he flashes out before public imagination as a scientific star of the first magnitude.