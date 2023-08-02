Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A Short Biographical Note on Albrecht Einsteinby@einstein

    A Short Biographical Note on Albrecht Einstein

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The name of Prof. Albrecht Einstein has now spread far beyond the narrow pale of scientific investigators owing to the brilliant confirmation of his predicted deflection of light-rays by the gravitational field of the sun during the total solar eclipse of May 29, 1919. But to the serious student of science, he has been known from the beginning of the current century, and many dark problems in physics has been illuminated with the lustre of his genius, before, owing to the latest sensation just mentioned, he flashes out before public imagination as a scientific star of the first magnitude.
    featured image - A Short Biographical Note on Albrecht Einstein
    writing#hackernoon-books#books#ebooks
    Albert Einstein HackerNoon profile picture

    @einstein

    Albert Einstein

    Receive Stories from @einstein

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter 3 - Space and Time in Classical Mechanics
    Published at Sep 15, 2022 by einstein #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Build An OBD2 Reader For Car Diagnostics
    Published at Feb 10, 2021 by sddtechnology #elm327
    Article Thumbnail
    Multiplayer Professional Services Are Eclipsing the Single-Player Variety, and It’s About Time
    Published at Aug 07, 2023 by galestrategies #enterprise-software
    Article Thumbnail
    How An Unethical Tech Industry Is Undoing Ethical AI
    Published at Jul 27, 2022 by leifnissenlundbaek #ethical-data
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa