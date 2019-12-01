10 Best Python Tutorials

If you’re willing to learn Python programming language that is highly in-demand in the software industry, then here is a list of Best and Free Python Courses, Classes, Tutorials, Training, and Certification programs available online for 2019. This list includes both paid and free courses to help you learn Python. Also, it is ideal for beginners, intermediates, as well as experts.

If you are interested in taking a Python course that is created by higher enterprises or colleges of the world’s top universities, then edX has a massive list of Python courses and tutorials for you. There are multiple courses to choose from, all of which are created by universities like Harvard, MIT, etc. From an introduction to Python to Machine learning with Python, you can learn each and every topic with these courses. Moreover, most of these courses are absolutely free without any hidden charges. Also, after completing any of the course, you’ll receive a certification of completion from edX.

Key USPs:

A list of self-paced courses that are designed to give beginners an overview of Python programming

Learn the basics of writing programs in Python, how to create algorithms, and how to test and debug Python code

Learn the foundational principles to write advanced data analysis and machine learning Python script

Understand the importance of Python in Data Science and how you can become a data scientist after learning the advanced concepts of Python

Get access to multiple practice exercises, quizzes, and hands-on projects based on the course you choose

Access every course content without graded assignments for a limited period

Duration: Self-paced

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

An individual course specially designed for beginners who have no prior knowledge of Python language. This course will introduce you to all the fundamental concepts of Python, its history, and how to write your first program in Python. We believe this is an excellent course for beginners because the instructor, Avinash Jain, is not only an instructor, but he is also the CEO of an online educational platform. He believes in spreading his knowledge and skills to the individuals who are trying hard to get into Python language. After finishing the course with the graded assignments, you'll be a pro at Python programming.

Key USPs:

One of the easiest and most straightforward introductory Python course available online

Understand all the major concepts of Python programming from your comfort zone without any deadlines

Learn about strings, variables, and data types of Python programming

Includes articles, video lectures, downloaded resources for offline access, and multiple quizzes to help you improve your skills

Get 24/7 support from a team of technical experts to help you with any queries related course

On completion of the course, you’ll receive a certification of completion

Avail 30-days free to trail to get started with the course

Duration: 5-6 hours

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Review: This tutorial is a very good match for me. I especially love the small sessions. I'm able to focus and learn much better than if they were longer sessions. - Al-Cynthia

consists of more than hundred free courses & tutorials, but the highest-rated courses are Introduction to Python Programming, Python Core & Advanced, The Top 5 Machine Learning Libraries in Python, and Learn Python from Scratch. Taking these courses will help you learn the basics as well as the advanced technical concepts of Python, which means after completing these courses, you’ll be able to teach others about Python. You can also have a look at a list of the best Individuals who are not willing to spend any money in learning Python programming can take help from these free courses and tutorials provided by Udemy. This list, but the highest-rated courses are Introduction to Python Programming, Python Core & Advanced, The Top 5 Machine Learning Libraries in Python, and Learn Python from Scratch. Taking these courses will help you, which means after completing these courses, you’ll be able to teach others about Python. You can also have a look at a list of the best Udemy Python Courses

Key USPs:

Learn from the courses and tutorials that are designed by professional instructors who have years of experience in Python programming

From the introduction of Python to libraries used in machine learning, you’ll cover every topic related to Python

Get access to practice exams and video tutorials that will help you enhance your knowledge

Get support from a team of experts who will help you with your queries related to the courses

Completely flexible courses and tutorials that can be accessed from anywhere on any device

Enroll yourself in the certification programs after paying a little fee

Duration: Self-paced

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Coursera is a leading e-learning platform that provides multiple Python courses and certification programs for all types of individuals. There are more than 200 hundred Python courses to choose from. However, the highest-rated courses include Python for Everybody, Applied Data Science with Python, Introduction to Data Science in Python, Python Data Structures, and many more. Apart from the courses, there are nine different Degree and Professional Certification programs in Python that are created by recognized universities and enterprises. Moreover, most of these courses are free of cost to enroll. After completing these courses, you will be a master at Python programming and concepts.

Key USPs:

Designed by industry experts who have years of experience in Python programming as well as teaching Python

Cover every topic of Python, i.e., from the basics of Python to advanced concepts to using Python with Data Science

Learn how to use Python to access web data and how to analyze your organization’s data with Python programming

Avail additional graded assignments, practice exercises, and hands-on projects with Degree program that will help you enhance your skills

Give your career a new direction by learning the complicated concepts of Python

Duration: Self-paced

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

If you’ve decided to choose Python programming as your career language, but don’t have any prior knowledge of it, then this introductory course from Udemy can help you get started with Python programming. With this course, you will learn the fundamentals of Python as well as the coding skills that you need to get a job in Python programming. This course is created by Green Chameleon Learning, which is a US-based company focused on creating and providing excellent quality programming courses for individuals all around the world. After completing the course, you’ll receive a certification of completion from Udemy.

Key USPs:

Learn Python programming from scratch with hands-on coding exercises to gain a better understanding

Learn how to program fluently in Python and how to use PyCharm to write their Python programs

Understand computer science concepts of Python like flow control and functions

The course lectures are both short as well as long to communicate and teach you’re the required concepts

Course includes lecture videos, practice problems and their solutions, review exercises, and much more

Most importantly, it is one of the best and free Python tutorial available online

Duration: 4-5 hours

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Review: Yes, this was the first time I learnt a coding a language and I am thorough with my basics and I can now go for the advance course. - Aditya Tribhuvan

Datacamp is known for providing the most valuable programming courses for all types of individuals. This interactive Python course will introduce you to the basic concepts of Python as well as give you exposure to some advanced concepts like Python lists, Functions, and Packages, etc. It includes four different chapters, amongst which the basics of Python is the easiest and the only free section available with the course. Taking this course will help you gain a solid knowledge of Python programming and how to implement it for different data analysis. Also, you will liable to get a certification of completion after finishing the course.

Key USPs:

One of the best interactive Python courses available online that help you grow your skills

Learn how to use Python interactively, by using a script and create your first variables and acquaint yourself with Python’s basic data types

Recognize how to store, access, and deploy data in lists, which is the first step toward working with high amounts of data

Learn the use of functions, methods, and Python packages that allow you to leverage the Python programming efficiently

Gain sufficient knowledge of NumPy, a fundamental Python package that will enable you to practice data science efficiently

Duration: 4 hours

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Python is considered as the first learning programming language for individuals because it is concise and easy to read, and Codecademy understand this very well. That’s why it offers multiple Python courses, and Learn Python 2 is the top-rated course that gives you a brief introduction to Python programming language as well as fundamental programming concepts. This course consists of more than ten lessons, each focused on different subjects of Python, such as Python Syntax, Conditionals, and Control Flow, Functions, Strings, etc. After completing this course, you’ll be able to start your career as a Data Scientist, Analyst, Software Engineer, or Machine Learning Engineer.

Key USPs:

Learn the world’s best and fastest-growing programming language from one of the best courses available online

Learn about the Syntax, Lists & Dictionaries, Strings, Functions, Loops, File input & output, and advanced topics of Python

Build and remodel portfolio projects available with the course to test your knowledge and improve your skills

Gain access to additional video lectures and quizzes that will help you understand where you stand with your Python learning

Get help from a team of experts if you have any queries related to the course structure

Duration: 25 hours, 5 hours/week

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Another introductory Python course for beginners in our list is offered by Udacity. This course also provides a brief introduction to Python programming, but what’s different about this course is that it is included with best practices of Python that will help you grow your knowledge as well as programming skills in Python. You will learn how to represent and store data with Python data types and variables, and how to use conditionals and loops to control the flow of your programs. This course is a part of The School of Programming and Development program, which means you can enroll in other programming courses after completing this course.

Key USPs:

A great introductory course to get started with Python programming that will help you develop a good career path

Utilize the potential of complex data structures like lists, dictionaries, sets, and tuples to store collections of related data

Learn to write scripts, handle errors, and how to define and document your own custom functions

Indulge yourself into nanodegree programs like Front end developer, Java developer, after finishing this course

Get access to rich learning content, interactive quizzes, and a student support community

Available at no cost for all types of individuals

Duration: 5 weeks, 4-5 hours/week

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

We talked about Datacamp earlier in this list. Well guess what, this tutorial is also supported by Datacamp. It is an interactive Python tutorial that every individual can benefit from, which means even if you have experience in Python programming, you can gain valuable knowledge from this course. With this course, you will cover the basics of Python as well as more advanced topics like Sets, Closures, Decorators, and many more. The items in this tutorial are represented in a step-by-step format, which makes it easy for users to select their specific topic. What’s more interesting about this tutorial is that it is free to enroll without any hidden charges.

Key USPs:

An interactive free Python tutorial supported by Datacamp that cover almost every aspect of Python programming

Practice your skills of Data Science with Python by participating in interactive coding challenges and watching videos by expert instructors

Gain access to other Python tutorials provided by Datacamp that cover topics like Data Manipulation, Data Visualization, Statistics, etc.

Understand how Python is used with Data Science with the Data Science tutorials

Be part of a large community by joining the Facebook group of this course

Duration: Self-paced

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Seeing the popularity of Python, Google has also taken a step forward to provide some valuable knowledge to individuals regarding Python. This free Python class provided by Google will give a little bit of programming experience to the people who are interested in learning Python. This free class will provide you with materials, lecture videos, and multiple coding exercises that will help you practice Python coding. The content of the class is created by Nick Parlante, who is an experienced Python programmer working with engEDU group at Google. So, you will get real-life experience of learning Python with some of the best workers of Google.

Key USPs:

Learn Python for free from one of the reputed and trustworthy Enterprises in the world

Cover topics like strings and lists with the first few exercises of the class

Learn how to deal with test files, processes, and HTTP connections with Python programming

Each written section ends with a link to coding exercises so that you can practice what you have learned so far

Include lecture videos parallel to the written material and practice exercises to help you grow your knowledge and skills

Duration: 2 days

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Those were some of the best Free Python tutorials available online. Wish you Happy Learning :)

