Benefits of React-Native for Cross-Platform App Development

Did you know react native is the fifth most used frameworks among developers worldwide as of 2019 beginning? It has become a popular programming tool in the mobile app development industry since its launch in 2015, as per Statista.

Ubereats, AirBnB, Bloomberg, Myntra are some of the popular mobile apps developed with this Javascript framework. Do you know why Top-notch brands are using React native to their mobile app development?

It is because they require apps React Native is one of those few frameworks which are used to develop cross-platform applications. In order to curb the limitations of the hybrid app and native app development, these frameworks were formulated to develop cross-platform apps.

What are cross-platform apps?

Cross-platform mobile applications are developed using Javascript, CSS and cross-platform frameworks like a flutter, Xamarin and react native. It allows for faster development and better user experience than native and hybrid apps.

Cross-platform applications can be developed with a programming tool that is not native to an operating system. This allows code re-usability across platforms and speeds up the development process by many folds.

It eliminates the issues of slow UX performance in hybrid apps and gives user experience which is quite similar to native apps. This has made them a popular option among all entrepreneurs.

Choosing the best cross-platform tool is not easy. So, let’s check which cross-platform programming tool is most popular. Here is the graph of Google trends that show the comparison of Xamarin, Ionic and Flutter with React Native.

According to Google search trends, React Native is beating other app development frameworks. It is the benefit of React native that has provided it with popularity among developers as well as businesses.

Here are the top benefits of React Native for cross-platform development:

Benefits of React #1: Code reusability

This framework launched by Facebook allows developers to reuse code while developing cross-platform applications. Instead of writing code and creating separate apps for various platforms, they can copy up to 80% of code to all platforms.

This not only saves time but also reduces the overall development cost of an application. Moreover, there are pre-developed components that can be used in React native coding process.

React native developers get handy codes that they have to implement according to the specific requirements of a client. These components are a part of the open-source library that can be used for free.

Benefits of React #2: Strong community support

According to the stack overflow survey, 2019 React Native is among the most loved frameworks. Its availability for free is a strong reason behind its large adoption. React native community is always there to help a developer.

In case, you get stuck in-between the codes, you can ask your queries at the React Native community. Moreover, experiences and portfolios can be shared to give a better coding process.

Benefits of React #3: Simple User interface



The front-end development with react native is quite appreciable. If you want a simple mobile user interface then this open-source javascript framework is the best choice. React native has the ability to reduce the loading time and provide more responsive UI designs.

Benefits of React #4: Cost-effective

React native framework of javascript is open-source which makes it available for free. Its code re-usability characteristics make the overall cost of mobile app development low.

in the cost of two resources, one resource can be hired which makes the app development cost for the client highly affordable. Moreover, when an entrepreneur hire react native developers , they do not have to hire separate Android app developers and iOS app developers. This means thatwhich makes the app development cost for the client highly affordable.

Benefits of React #5: Support plug-ins and provide libraries

React native has various plugins to offer. It allows you to add features to your application. This renders support in the development process through native and Javascript modules. It is a necessity in this framework as it does not have any component in the main framework.

Apart from the modules, React Native developers also have access to a variety of libraries. This reduces the development efforts of developers. Moreover, it reduces the chances of errors too.

Benefits of React #6: Modular architecture

Modular architecture in software separates the program function into different blocks which are termed as modules. This technique makes the overall development process simple and flexible as better coordination is created between these blocks.

This feature is extremely helpful for the developers as it allows them to upgrade apps quickly. Moreover, the modules are reusable between the web and mobile APIs.

Benefits of React #7: Stable and optimum app performance



The process of data binding is simplified with the help of React Native codes. This in turn. It makes your application stable and increases its reliability. The performance provided by the codes of this Javascript framework is also appreciated highly.

Final Words

These benefits of React Native has made it the best choice to create cross-platform applications. As we checked through the statistics, it has become the most popular framework for this purpose among developers.

So, it has been sorted that if someone wants to get an app that gives stable, robust and optimum performance with the ultimate level of user experience, then they should hire react native developers.

