Beginners, Start To Ask "What They Do" not "How To Be one"

I have met many young engineers, students who wants to do great in their career , they are so bright , hard working & full of potential still they mess up. Why ?

Most of the cases, the reason is "They don't ask the right question at the right time".

Now that so many options are available like Web Designer, Data Architecture, Full stack developer, Data analyst, Hacker, Data Scientist and what not... people are confused.

They just want to start anywhere and by the time they realise their natural potential and passion are not aligned with their current job, they find themselves miserable and then they convince themselves It's late... or they become distracted minds.

Please don't just choose a path just because it's trending or it's announced as the sexiest job in 2020 or it sounds cool. Choose the field according to your potential and passion and trust me if you do well in any profession, you can earn a lot more than any sexiest job. Do you think all Data Scientists earn more than best Front End engineers of the world ! HECK NOOOO.... so choose wisely .

The only reason you are not the best in your field is either you don't love your work or reason no 1.

So before you want to become a Full stack developer/Data Scientist/Ethical Hacker/Cloud Developer

Do not search....

How to be a Full stack developer/ Data Scientist/Ethical Hacker/Cloud Developer ?

Best courses available to be Full stack developer/ Data Scientist/Ethical Hacker/Cloud Developer ?

What is an average Salary a Full stack developer/ Data Scientist/Ethical Hacker/Cloud Developer ?

Certifications every Full stack developer/ Data Scientist/Ethical Hacker/Cloud Developer must do ?

Before you have done your research on...

What Full stack developers/ Data Scientists/Ethical Hackers/Cloud Developers do ?

Talk to some people, seniors, friends , know how real world works.

Read Interviews, articles, posts

Fire your query to social media (LinkedIn, Quora, Facebook anywhere...)

Align your potential and passion with their daly task, if you are sure you want to do that.

Then go...do the next google search...."HOW TO BE A FULL STACK DEVELOPER/ Data Scientist/Ethical Hacker/Cloud Developer..BLAH..BLAH..BLAH"

