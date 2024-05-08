Bahamut Foundation Announces The Launch Of Three DeFi Projects And The Winners Of Bahamut Arena

Bahamut Foundation has announced the Grants program to support the growing ecosystem of Bahamut and foster the expansion of decentralized projects and applications. This initiative provides multi-faceted support for a wide range of projects based on categories mainly revolving but not limited to DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.
Bahamut Blockchain has already witnessed the successful results of the grants program with the latest launch of 3 DeFi projects - Lolik, Mutuari, and SilkSwap.
These platforms have successfully passed all the qualification stages and, after an extensive development process, are now live on the Bahamut blockchain. The appearance of new DeFi projects will surely increase the scalability and adaptability of the native coin of Bahamut, FTN, and expand its usability and relevance.
\And the last one is the DeFi trading platform,
The application process continues, accepting more and more applications. The step-by-step description of the application process and information on preferable categories and their funding are available on
Bahamut Foundation is currently announcing the list of approved applications that will start building their projects on Bahamut through the Bahamut Arena contest and wishes them the best of luck and successful completion of their projects.
Category - DEX aggregator
Category Prize fund - 40,000 FTN
Delivery deadline - 2 months
Category - NFT Marketplace
Category Prize fund - 40,000 FTN
Delivery deadline- 4 months
Category - Decentralized Game
Category Prize fund - 13,000 FTN
Delivery deadline - 1 month
Category - RNG Oracle
Category Prize fund - 50,000 FTN
Delivery deadline - 3 months
Category - Price Feed oracle
Category Prize fund - 50,000 FTN
Delivery deadline - 3 months
Additionally, the Bahamut Foundation is hosting a series of meetups at the__ftNFT Phygital Spaces__ located in Dubai, Venice, and Yerevan. These events are designed to promote community engagement by bringing together Web3 developers, newcomers, and enthusiasts. The meetups aim to foster growth and development within the global and local Web3 sector through knowledge exchange and collaboration.
Moreover, a partnership with Yerevan State University has been announced to support blockchain education and community development in Armenia's growing Web3 industry. This collaboration--formalized through a memorandum of cooperation--represents a significant step towards integrating educational and research programs focused on blockchain and virtual assets, underscoring a shared commitment to promoting blockchain education and community development.
The Switzerland-based
