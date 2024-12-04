ReadWrite
by Hacker and Technology EventsDecember 4th, 2024
In its third and biggest iteration so far, the ftNFT The YoCerebrum celebrated the best of the best in the Web3 creative industry. The awards began with a nomination and public voting process in October 2024, culminating in a prestigious ceremony and afterparty on Nov. 14. Winners were determined through public blockchain votes, ftNFT.com marketplace data, and the jury’s weighted vote.
featured image - Bahamut, Music, Art, & Media: Winners Announced at ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards 2024, Malta
Hacker and Technology Events HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

The ftNFT International Awards by Fastex announced the winners in the glamorous event on Nov 14th, 2024 in Malta. In its third and biggest iteration so far, the ftNFT The YoCerebrum celebrated the best of the best in the Web3 creative industry.


The awards began with a nomination and public voting process in October 2024, culminating in a prestigious ceremony and afterparty on Nov. 14. Winners were determined through public blockchain votes, ftNFT.com marketplace data, and the jury’s weighted vote.


Watch the event below:

ftNFT 2024: Nomination Categories and Winners


  • NFT Project of the Year: You Could Suffer in Heaven

  • Best Art Exhibition in Phygital Space: The Joker Collection

  • Rising NFT Star: Anastasia NFTart

  • Best Phygital NFT: Tempus Impromptu

  • Most Innovative NFT Collection: Cacticrew

  • Best Motion Art NFT: Mind Your Scrolling

  • Best AKNEYE Artist During Biennale 2024: Satenik Ghulijanyan

  • Best AKNEYE Artist: Rafael Megall

  • Best Space in YoCerebrum: Dubai Sports Track

    Best Fashion NFT Project: LAGANZA

  • Best Dream Package Project: Vardan Tepikyan Art Gallery

  • Best Web 3.0 Media Coverage: HackerNoon


The winners received a fabulous Bahamut Trophy and 2024 FTN Tokens in prizes.

Learn more about the winners here.

About ftNFT Marketplace and Phygital Space

Founded in 2022, ftNFT is a leading NFT platform comprising a marketplace and four phygital spaces, operating within the Fastex Web3 ecosystem. Powered by Bahamut and Ethereum blockchains, ftNFT offers a transparent NFT marketplace that accepts various cryptocurrencies. With the first phygital NFT spaces located in Dubai, Yerevan, and Venice, ftNFT provides a range of services from meta galleries to 3D scanners, merging the digital and physical worlds for an enhanced user experience.


About Author

Hacker and Technology Events HackerNoon profile picture
Hacker and Technology Events@hackernoonevents
Keeping you up to date with all the best events in tech.
Read my storiesLearn More

