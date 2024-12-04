Bahamut, Music, Art, & Media: Winners Announced at ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards 2024, Malta

The ftNFT International Awards by Fastex announced the winners in the glamorous event on Nov 14th, 2024 in Malta. In its third and biggest iteration so far, the ftNFT The YoCerebrum celebrated the best of the best in the Web3 creative industry.





The awards began with a nomination and public voting process in October 2024, culminating in a prestigious ceremony and afterparty on Nov. 14. Winners were determined through public blockchain votes, ftNFT.com marketplace data, and the jury’s weighted vote.





ftNFT 2024: Nomination Categories and Winners





NFT Project of the Year: You Could Suffer in Heaven

Best Art Exhibition in Phygital Space: The Joker Collection

Rising NFT Star: Anastasia NFTart

Best Phygital NFT: Tempus Impromptu

Most Innovative NFT Collection: Cacticrew

Best Motion Art NFT: Mind Your Scrolling

Best AKNEYE Artist During Biennale 2024: Satenik Ghulijanyan

Best AKNEYE Artist: Rafael Megall

Best Space in YoCerebrum: Dubai Sports Track Best Fashion NFT Project: LAGANZA

Best Dream Package Project: Vardan Tepikyan Art Gallery

Best Web 3.0 Media Coverage: HackerNoon





The winners received a fabulous Bahamut Trophy and 2024 FTN Tokens in prizes.

About ftNFT Marketplace and Phygital Space

Founded in 2022, ftNFT is a leading NFT platform comprising a marketplace and four phygital spaces, operating within the Fastex Web3 ecosystem. Powered by Bahamut and Ethereum blockchains, ftNFT offers a transparent NFT marketplace that accepts various cryptocurrencies. With the first phygital NFT spaces located in Dubai, Yerevan, and Venice, ftNFT provides a range of services from meta galleries to 3D scanners, merging the digital and physical worlds for an enhanced user experience.



