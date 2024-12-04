What goes on behind the scenes at public relations agencies? The PR industry has kept its strategies hidden for years, promising results while offering little clarity. But that’s beginning to change. Baden Bower, a firm breaking away from traditional norms, is pulling back the curtain, giving clients a clear look at what PR really entails.

The Truth Behind Media Placements

Media placements have long been the hallmark of PR success, but agencies rarely explain the process. Clients are often left guessing. "The PR industry has maintained an air of exclusivity. In reality, it’s about relationships, strong storytelling, and persistence," says AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower.





Baden Bower's PR skills provide a roadmap for those wondering how to get featured in Forbes or other prestigious publications. The firm has successfully published over 5,000 stories in more than 700 publications. Its achievements rely on meaningful media connections and a knack for crafting engaging narratives. Sharing these practices allows Baden Bower to remove the guesswork and offers greater transparency.





The rise of digital media has also leveled the playing field. "The era of secretive media lists is over," Ignacio says. With teams operating across five continents, Baden Bower uses an extensive network to help clients reach the right audiences.

The Real Cost of PR Services

PR pricing has often been an enigma. Many agencies use retainer models with unclear fees, leaving clients uncertain about value. "Clients deserve clarity about what they’re paying for," Ignacio says. Baden Bower uses a project-based model tied to results, aligning costs with tangible outcomes.





This straightforward method has gained traction globally. Baden Bower’s 1,800 active clients come from places like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, UAE, Singapore, and France. Moving away from traditional retainer-based fees helps clients see exactly what they’re getting for their investment.





While some PR firms defend their high fees with promises of constant availability, these arrangements often produce inconsistent results. Baden Bower’s project-focused structure eliminates inefficiencies, delivering consistent, measurable outcomes tailored to client objectives.

Measuring PR Success with Actionable Metrics

For too long, PR has relied on metrics like audience reach or advertising value equivalency (AVE), which often need to reflect real business outcomes. "Real success delivers growth," Ignacio explains. Baden Bower tracks website traffic, lead generation, and revenue as performance indicators.





This focus on meaningful metrics has generated over 30,000 inquiries about its services. Its strategy prioritizes media placements that match a client’s audience and business goals, focusing on quality rather than quantity. Many clients aspire to get on Forbes as a basis for high-impact PR success.

Integrating Technology into PR Practices

Baden Bower is using advanced tools to refine its PR methods. AI-driven insights enable the agency to identify trends and craft campaigns tailored to specific audiences. "Data and storytelling go hand in hand in modern PR," Ignacio says. The firm equips its teams with cutting-edge tools to provide smarter solutions for clients.





The company is also rethinking its relationship with the media. Instead of casting a wide net with mass pitches, it focuses on collaborating with outlets to create meaningful content that aligns with readers' and publication goals.

Advocating for Transparent PR

Businesses increasingly ask for accountability from their PR partners, and Baden Bower’s open and honest practices stand out. Focusing on results, ethical practices, and practical strategies, the firm has become a go-to partner for businesses seeking more clarity and value from their PR efforts.





"For us, transparency is the foundation of effective public relations," Ignacio says. With its client-first philosophy and focus on measurable outcomes, Baden Bower is leading toward a more open and results-driven industry.