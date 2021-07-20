Automatic Feature Selection in Python: An Essential Guide

Data Scientist | AI Practitioner | Software Developer. Giving talks, teaching, writing.
Feature Selection in python is the process where you automatically or manually select the features in the dataset that contribute most to your prediction variable or output in which you are interested.
One major reason is that machine learning follows the rule of “garbage in garbage out” and that is why you need to be very concerned about the features that are being fed to the model. Keep in mind that not all features presented in your dataset are important to give you the best model performance.
“I prepared a model by selecting all the features and I got an accuracy of around 65% which is not good for a predictive model and after doing some feature selection and feature engineering without doing any logical changes in my model code my accuracy jumped to 81% which is quite impressive”- By Raheel Shaikh.
In this article, you will learn how to automatically select important features by using an open-source python package called featurewiz.
Featurewiz is a new open-source python package for automatically creating and selecting important features in your dataset that will create the best model with higher performance. It also uses advanced feature engineering strategies to create new features before selecting the best set of features with a single line of code.
Note: Featurewiz can automatically detect if the problem is regression or classification.
Featurewiz uses the SULOV algorithm and Recursive XGBoost to reduce features to select the best features for the model.
(a) SULOV
SULOV means Searching for Uncorrelated List of Variables. The algorithm works in the following steps.
(b) Recursive XGBoost
After selecting the features with less correlation and high mutual information score, the Recursive XGBoost is used to find the best features among the remaining features. Here is how it works.
The package requires xgboost, NumPy, pandas and matplotlib. In addition, tIt should run on most Python 3.
You can install Featurewiz using PyPI.
pip install featurewiz
We will use the Mobile Price dataset to find the best features that can help to get good accuracy when predicting the price range.
You can download the dataset here.
Import python packages.
# import packages
import pandas as pd
import numpy as np
import seaborn as sns
from sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split
from sklearn.preprocessing import StandardScaler
from sklearn.ensemble import RandomForestClassifier
from sklearn.linear_model import LogisticRegression
from sklearn.metrics import accuracy_score
from featurewiz import featurewiz
np.random.seed(1234)
Load the Mobile Price dataset.
data = pd.read_csv('../data/train.csv')
data.shape
(2000, 21)
The dataset contains 21 columns(20 features and 1 target) and luckily this dataset has no missing values.
Split the data into independent features and target.
X = data.drop(['price_range'],axis=1)
y = data.price_range.values
Then Standardize the features by using StandardScaler from scikit-learn.
X_scaled = StandardScaler().fit_transform(X)
Split the data into train and validate sets. 20% of the data will be used for validation.
X_train, X_valid, y_train, y_valid = train_test_split(X_scaled,y,test_size = 0.2,stratify=y, random_state=1)
Create and train the RandoForestclassifier on the train set.
classifier = RandomForestClassifier()
classifier.fit(X_train,y_train)
Make a prediction on the validation set and then check model performance.
# make prediction
preds = classifier.predict(X_valid)
# check performance
accuracy_score(preds,y_valid)
0.88
The model accuracy is 88% when we use all 20 features available in the dataset.
Now you can use Featurewiz to automatically select the best set of features that will give the best model performance.
# automatic feature selection by using featurewiz package
target = 'price_range'
features, train = featurewiz(data, target, corr_limit=0.7, verbose=2, sep=",",
header=0,test_data="", feature_engg="", category_encoders="")
On the Featurewiz instance, we have added the dataset and the name of the target variable. You can also change the correlation limit by using corr_limit (by default is 7).
During the selection process, it will show the following series of output.
Skipping feature engineering since no feature_engg input...
Skipping category encoding since no category encoders specified in input...
Loading train data...
Shape of your Data Set loaded: (2000, 21)
Loading test data...
Filename is an empty string or file not able to be loaded
############## C L A S S I F Y I N G V A R I A B L E S ####################
Classifying variables in data set...
20 Predictors classified...
No variables removed since no ID or low-information variables found in data set
No GPU active on this device
Running XGBoost using CPU parameters
Removing 0 columns from further processing since ID or low information variables
columns removed: []
After removing redundant variables from further processing, features left = 20
#### Single_Label Multi_Classification Feature Selection Started ####
Searching for highly correlated variables from 20 variables using SULOV method
##### SULOV : Searching for Uncorrelated List Of Variables (takes time...) ############
No highly correlated variables in data set to remove. All selected...
Adding 0 categorical variables to reduced numeric variables of 20
############## F E A T U R E S E L E C T I O N ####################
Current number of predictors = 20
Finding Important Features using Boosted Trees algorithm...
using 20 variables...
using 16 variables...
using 12 variables...
using 8 variables...
using 4 variables...
Selected 16 important features from your dataset
Time taken (in seconds) = 19
Returning list of 16 important features and dataframe.
As you can see, Featurewiz selects 16 important features from the dataset. The Featurewiz instance returns two objects
Now you can train the RandomForestClassifier again with selected features and see if the model performance will improve.
Let see the list of selected features.
print(features)
['ram',
'battery_power',
'px_height',
'px_width',
'touch_screen',
'mobile_wt',
'int_memory',
'three_g',
'sc_h',
'four_g',
'sc_w',
'n_cores',
'fc',
'pc',
'talk_time',
'wifi']
Split the one dataframe into selected features and the target.
#split data into feature and target
X_new = train.drop(['price_range'],axis=1)
y = train.price_range.values
Then, Standardize the selected features by using StandardScaler from scikit-learn.
# preprocessing the features
X_scaled = StandardScaler().fit_transform(X_new)
Split the data into train and validate sets. 20% of the data will be used for validation.
#split data into train and validate
X_train, X_valid, y_train, y_valid = train_test_split(X_scaled,y,test_size = 0.2,stratify=y, random_state=1)
Create and train the RandoForestclassifier on the train set again.
# create and train classifier
classifier = RandomForestClassifier()
classifier.fit(X_train,y_train)
Make a prediction on the validation set and then check model performance.
# make prediction
preds = classifier.predict(X_valid)
# check performance
accuracy_score(preds,y_valid)
0.905
The model accuracy has increased from 88% to 90.5% when we use the best-selected features (16 out of 20 features) from the dataset.
In this article, you have learned how you can automatically select important features by using the Featurewiz package. You can also use Featurewiz on any Multi-Class or Multi-Label Dataset. So you can have as many target labels as you want.
There are more options available on the Featurewiz package. I recommend you read them here.
