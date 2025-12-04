As Bitcoin (BTC) Momentum Cools,This New Crypto Gains 18,300 Buyers & Breaks Through 96% Allocation

Bitcoin is losing momentum again, and traders tracking top crypto trends are beginning to look elsewhere for higher upside. As BTC slows down, a new crypto project is showing accelerating growth and rising community interest. With allocation now past 96%, many analysts say this token is entering a critical moment where demand may push it into its next phase faster than expected. Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin built its reputation through early explosive gains. In its first major cycles, BTC climbed from under a dollar to thousands, becoming the largest digital asset in the world. Its market cap now sits far ahead of every other cryptocurrency, making it the dominant force in global pricing. But this size also creates limitations. For BTC to climb even modestly, billions in fresh liquidity must enter the market. Analysts say Bitcoin may struggle to gain more than 10% to 20% in the near term due to strong resistance levels and slowing inflows. Many traders watching crypto news today point out that BTC moves much slower now than it did in earlier years, which is pushing investors toward early-stage opportunities with stronger upside potential. This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention at a rapid pace. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a lending protocol designed around real on-chain activity. Users can lend assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens grow in value as borrowers repay interest, creating yield that comes from protocol usage instead of fixed inflation. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Borrowers interact with flexible rates that adjust with liquidity. When liquidity is high, borrowing stays cheaper. When liquidity shrinks, rates increase to attract more deposits and protect stability. The system uses clear LTV rules that prevent risky positions, and liquidations occur when needed to shield the protocol from unsafe collateral. Mutuum Finance confirmed through its official X account that its V1 testnet will launch on the Sepolia network in Q4 2025. The first version includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens, the debt-tracking model, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial supported assets, giving users a working system long before the token reaches major exchanges. Analysts say this early technical progress is one of the main reasons investors are rotating into MUTM while Bitcoin’s momentum cools. confirmed through its official X confirmed through its official X Presale Growth, Holder Expansion, and Daily Incentives Mutuum Finance began in early 2025 at $0.01. The token has now risen to $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase before its first public release. This steady appreciation has pulled in a large number of buyers looking for the best crypto to buy now before the next valuation jump. The project has raised $19.1 million and reached more than 18,300 holders so far. Over 810 million tokens have been purchased out of the 1.82 billion tokens allocated for early buyers. This distribution structure spreads a large part of the supply across the community, which helps long-term stability. Mutuum Finance is now past 96% allocation in Phase 6. Only a small amount remains at the $0.035 level. Analysts say stages often sell out much faster once they surpass 90%, as buyers rush to secure one of the final entries before the next price increase. The project also operates a 24-hour leaderboard where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This reward system keeps participation high and has been a key driver of the steady inflows seen across each phase. To support accessibility, Mutuum Finance accepts card payments, making it easier for new buyers to participate without complicated wallet setups. Stablecoin, Oracle System, and Security Foundation Mutuum Finance is preparing to introduce a USD-pegged stablecoin that will be minted and burned on demand. Borrower interest will support its backing, giving the ecosystem a stable asset that helps expand liquidity and borrowing activity. Analysts say the stablecoin is one of the most important future components of the ecosystem because stable assets often fuel DeFi growth. Accurate pricing is essential for lending systems, so Mutuum Finance will use Chainlink price feeds as its primary data source. The project will also integrate fallback oracles, aggregated pricing sources, and on-chain DEX data where liquidity allows. This ensures liquidations occur at the right time and protects users from inaccurate price fluctuations. Security remains one of the strongest parts of the project. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the most well-rated early-stage DeFi tokens. Halborn Security is reviewing the full lending and borrowing contract set, and the team has launched a $50K bug bounty to identify vulnerabilities early. Analysts say this focus on security gives investors confidence at a time when many new crypto projects skip safety audits or delay transparency. Halborn Security Halborn Security Why Investors Are Moving Fast as Allocation Shrinks With Bitcoin losing momentum and early-stage tokens outperforming, many traders are shifting toward opportunities with higher potential. Mutuum Finance fits this profile with a confirmed V1 launch date, audited architecture, active community growth, and strong presale numbers. Whale entries have added even more attention to the project. A recent $100,000 allocation from a large investor helped push the treasury higher within a single day. Whale activity tends to signal confidence and often triggers a wave of smaller buyers who do not want to miss out. With rising demand, strong development progress, and shrinking supply, analysts watching top crypto discussions say this may be one of the most important moments of the entire presale for Mutuum Finance. Bitcoin falling below $3,000 again has shifted investor focus toward early-stage projects with stronger upside potential. Mutuum Finance has already grown 250%, gathered more than 18,300 buyers, and now sits at 96% allocation with very little supply left at $0.035. With a confirmed V1 launch, audited contracts, stablecoin plans, and clear demand, analysts say MUTM could be one of the standout DeFi projects heading into 2026. For traders searching for the best cryptocurrency to invest in, the final part of Phase 6 may be one of the last chances to enter at this price before the next stage begins. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program