Artificial Intelligence: Drawing Inspiration from Human Capabilities

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
This video is both an introduction to the recent paper Thinking Fast and Slow in AI by Francesca Rossi and her team at IBM, and to Luis Lamb's most recent paper Neurosymbolic AI: the 3rd Wave of AI.
Both these papers are drawing inspiration from human capabilities to build a future generation of artificial intelligence that would be more general and trustworthy.
Then, there are 10 important questions for the AI community to consider in their research.
Chapters:
References:
okay let me say let me tell you about my
experience you know in dealing with
trust and
ai ethics in general and also what i
think are some
main points so some of them are
technical and some of them are not
in really achieving this ecosystem of
trust around the ai so this is the
overall picture that i think that
many of the previous panelists put
forward you know we want the future
i would say of and with ai because of
course i don't think as ai
uh at ai as just autonomous systems but
also systems that work with us
so it's not just the future of the eye
for me but also with ai
uh and it has all these uh desirable
properties of course trustworthiness is
one but of course general collaborative
and
as already mentioned for gdp three and
language very huge launch and matter
also sustainably
uh computationally but how to focus on
this
third panel how do we build an ecosystem
of trust
and i and i talk about an ecosystem of
trust because
it has many dimensions just like
trusting other people as many dimensions
so of course we want ai system to be
accurate
and that's but beyond accuracy we really
want
a lot of desirable properties one of
them i called it and
some other people call it value
alignment which is around fairness you
know what how do we want these
machines to behave to behave according
to some values that we care about
one of them of course is fairness so we
want the bias to be
identified removed and so on but
it may have maybe other values that are
beyond fairness
robustness also you know
generalizability beyond
you know some data distribution and
explainability explainability is very
important especially in the context of
machines that work together with human
beings
now but differently from what we would
expect in building trust with another
human being
here we are not in in the presence of
another human being we are the presence
of ai systems that are created by human
beings
so just like margaret and others have
said we want
something also from those that create
that ai
system from the developers from the
deployers for those that use the ai
and one of the things that i think
margaret pointed out very clearly and
we have a very similar approach is we
want transparency we want transparency
about
the decisions that have been made during
the ai pipeline
whether their decision about the
training data or other decision and
in that very nice visual way margaret
showed that bias can be injected in many
different uh
places in the ai pipeline uh we don't
have the concept of a model card but a
very similar one called the ai faction
and in fact we work together with
margaret and others also within the
partnership and ai
to compare and learn from each other
these different ways to achieve
uh transparency the second point that i
want to make is that
of course we want these developers also
to work according to some ai
ethics and guidelines and principles but
principles are just the first step
in in in a corporate place where
ai is being produced and deployed so it
really needs a lot of multi-stakeholder
consultation
education training and as margaret
already mentioned diverse teams
you know to bring all many different
backgrounds it needs a lot of technical
tools
for example to detect mitigate bias to
generate explanation and so on
it needs a lot of work in helping
developers understand
how to change the way they're doing
things how to make it as easy as
possible to adopt a
new methodology and how to build an
overall governance
in a company within you know that is a
kind of an
umbrella over what developers are doing
what the business units are doing and so
on so it's really a process
and that's why i put this picture of
trust with all the cranes because it's a
process to build trust in ai
so the last point that i want to make is
that uh
for all these properties that we want in
the ai systems in order to be able to
trust them
unfortunately current ayai is not there
yet
these are the reasons why francisca
rossi and her team at ibm
published this paper proposing a
research direction to advance ai
drawing inspiration from cognitive
theories of human decision making
where the premise is if we gain insights
into human capabilities that are still
lacking in
ai such as adaptability robustness
abstraction generalizability common
sense and causal reasoning
we may obtain similar capabilities as we
have
in an ai system nobody knows yet what
will be the future of ai
will it be neural networks or do we need
to integrate machine learning with
symbolic and
logic based ai techniques the latest
is similar to the neurosymbolic learning
systems
which integrate two fundamental
phenomena of intelligent behavior
reasoning and the ability to learn from
experience
they argue that a better comprehension
of how humans have
and have evolved to obtain these
advanced capabilities
can inspire innovative ways to imbue ai
systems with these competencies
but nobody will be better placed than
lewis lamb
himself to explain this learning system
shown in his recent paper
neurosymbolic ai the third wave
what we want to do here is exactly this
convergence because one of the key
questions is to identify
the building blocks of ai and how to
make
a.i more trustworthy ai
explainable but not only explainable
interpretable as well
so in order to make ai interpretable
sound and to use the right models
right computational models so that one
can explain what's going on in ai
we need better representations we need
models that are sound
and soundness and the results that come
from logic
the correctness results and all of that
can benefit
of course the great results you are
having on deep learning so
our work corroborates this point that uh
gary marcus made and also that danny
kanema made
at tripoli i that system one i mean the
fast system one that's associated with
concepts like deep learning
certainly knows language as daniel
kahneman said and system
2 which is more reflective certainly
does involve
certain manipulation of symbols so this
analogy of system 1 and 2
leads us to build the ideas that are
the inspiration the inspiration that
gary brought in his book the algebraic
the algebraic mind and also that we
formalized in several
neural symbolic systems since the early
2000s
and some of them several of them
temporal reasoning model reasoning
reason about knowledge are formalized in
this book and
of course we have been evolving this
concept so that we one can deal with
combinatory explosion
and several other symbolic problems
within a neurosymbolic framework
and so the approach that we have been
defending over the years
is that we need a foundational approach
for neurosymbolic computing
neurosymbolic ai
that's based both on logical
formalization and we have francesca here
judy pearl that have been that have been
outstanding results on symbolic ai
and machine learning and we use logic
and knowledge representation to
represent the reasoning process
that is integrated with machine learning
systems
so that we can also effective
effectively perform
neural learning using deep learning
machinery so our approach has been
tested in training
assessment simulators by tno which is a
dutch subsidiary of the government it
has been applied in robotics and ai
and several other applications but what
we offer here
is a sound way including some formal
results
that our neurosymbolic systems in order
so that we can have more effective and
more trustful
ai we need to have models
interpretive models that are based on
sound logical models
and in this way we can explain what the
neural learning process is doing
at the same way that we can prove that
the results that we obtain via machine
learning
can even be related to the formal
results that one typically expects from
symbolic logic for instance here
in a system that we call connections
connectionist modal logic
which was by the way published in the
same issue of neuro computation that
jeff hinton published one of his
inflation paper
on deep belief nets we proved that model
and temporal logic programs
can be computed soundly in neural
network models so in this way what we
provide
in a way is a way of providing neural
networks
as a learning system which can also
learn to compute
in a deep way the evolution of knowledge
in time
and this is what we explained in several
of our papers
and also in recent work that we
published gary in
um in tripoli 2018
and now each guy 2020 where we present a
survey paper
so the the the final message here
is that there have been some
developments including
uh the ai debate the great ai debate
between banjo and
gary marcus last year which we saw also
at triple i 2020 that we need more
convergency
towards building more effective ai
systems
and ai systems that most people can
trust since ai
is becoming a lingua franca for science
these days
neurosymbolic is basically another type
of ai system that is trying to use a
well-funded knowledge representation
and reasoning it integrates neural
network-based learning
with symbolic knowledge representation
and logical reasoning
with the goal of creating an ai system
that is both interpretable
and trustworthy this is where francesca
rossi's work comes into play
with their purpose called thinking fast
and slow in ai
as the name suggests they focus on
daniel kahneman's theory regarding the
two systems
explained in his book thinking fast and
slow
an attempt to connect them into a
unified theory
with the aim to identify some of the
roots of the desired human capabilities
here is a quick extract taken from the
ai debate 2
organized by montreal ai where daniel
cantman himself clearly explained these
two systems
and their link with artificial
intelligence
i seem to be identified with the idea of
two systems system one and system two
although they're not my idea but i did
write a book
that described them and
as quite a few of you sure know
we talk about the contrast between one
system that works fast
another that works slow uh
but the main difference between system
one and system two as i described them
was that system one is something that
happens to you
you are not active the thought that
the words come to you the ideas come to
you the emotions come to you they happen
to you
you do not do them and the essential
distinction that i was drawing
between the two systems was really that
one
something that happens to you and
something that you do
high level skills in my description of
of things
were absolutely in system one anything
that they can do automatically
anything that happens associatively is
in system one
another distinction between system one
and system two
as psychologists see them in that
operation the system one tend to be
parallel
operations or system two tend to be
serial
so it's true that anything
any activity that we would describe as
non-symbolic
i think does belong to system one
that system one i think cannot be
described
as a non-symbolic system for one thing
uh it's it's much too complicated and
rich for that
it knows language for one thing
intuitive thoughts
are in language uh the most interesting
component
of system one the basic component as i
conceive of that
notion is that it holds a representation
of the world
and and the representation that actually
allows something that resembles the
simulation of the world
as i describe it we we live
with that representation of the world
and most of the time
we are in what i call the valley of the
normal
there are events that we positively
expect
there are events that surprise us but
most of what happens to us
neither surprises us nor is it expected
what i'm going to do
to say next will not surprise you but
you didn't actually expect it
so there is that model that compares
that
accepts many many
events as normal continuations of what
happens
but it rejects some and it distinguishes
what is surprising from what is normal
that's very difficult to describe in
terms of symbolic or non-symbolic
certainly what happens is a lot of
counter factual thinking
is in fact system one thinking because
surprise is something that happens
automatically
you're surprised when something that
happens
is not normal is not expected
and that forces common sense
and causality to be in system one and
not in system two
in short can man explains that humans
decisions
are guided by two main kinds of
capabilities
or systems which he referred to as
system 1 and system 2.
the first provides us tools for
intuitive fast and unconscious
decisions which could be viewed as
thinking
fast while the second system handles
complex situations
where we need rational thinking and
logic to make a decision
here viewed as thinking slow
if we come back to the thinking fast and
slow in ai paper
scratch frachanska russi and her team
argue that we can make a very loose
comparison
between these two systems one and two
and the two main lines of work in ai
which are machine learning and symbolic
logic reasoning
or rather data-driven versus knowledge
driven ai
systems where the comparison between
kanman's
system one and machine learning is that
both seem to be able to build
models from sensory data such as
seeing and reading where both system 1
and machine learning produce
possibly imprecise and biased results
indeed what we call deep learning is
actually not
deep enough to be explainable similarly
to system one
however the main difference is that
current machine learning algorithms
lack basic notions of causality and
common sense
reasoning compared to our system one
we can also see a comparison between the
system 2 and ai techniques
based on logic search optimization and
planning
techniques that are not using deep
learning rather employing explicit
knowledge
symbols and high level concepts to make
decisions
this is the similarity highlighted
between the humans decision making
system
and current artificial intelligence
systems i want to remind you that as
they state
the goal of this paper is mainly to
stimulate the ai research community to
define
try and evaluate new methodologies
frameworks and evaluation metrics in the
spirit of achieving a better
understanding
of both human and machine intelligence
they intend to do that by asking the ai
community to study
10 important questions and try to find
appropriate answers or at least
think about these questions here i will
only quickly list
these 10 important questions to be
considered in future research
but feel free to read their paper for
much more information regarding these
questions
and discuss it in the comments below so
here it goes
should we clearly identify the ai system
1 and system 2 capabilities
is the sequentiality of system 2 a bug
or a feature
should we carry it over to machines or
should we exploit parallel threads
performing system 2 reasoning will this
together with the greater computing
power of machines compared to humans
compensate the lack of other
capabilities in ai
what are the metrics to evaluate the
quality of a hybrid system 1 system 2
ai system should these matrix be
different
for different tasks and combination
approaches
how do we define ai's introspection in
terms of eye consciousness and
m consciousness how do we model the
governance of system 1 and
system 2 in an ai when do we switch or
combine them
which factors trigger the switch how can
we leverage a model based on system 1
and system 2 in ai to understand and
reason
in complex environments when we have
competing priorities
which capabilities are needed to perform
various forms of moral judging and
decision making
how do we model and deploy possibly
conflicting normative ethical theories
in ai
are the various ethics theories tied to
either system 1 or system 2
how do we know what to forget from the
input data during the abstraction step
should we keep knowledge at various
levels of abstraction
or just raw data and fully explicit
high-level knowledge
in a multi-agent view of several ai
systems communicating and learning from
each other
how to exploit adapt current results on
epistemic reasoning
and planning to build learn models of
the world and of others
and finally what architectural choices
best support the above vision of the
future of ai
feel free to discuss any of these
questions in the comments below
i would love to have your take on these
questions and debate over them
i definitely invite you to read the
thinking fast and slow in ai paper
as well as daniel canman's book thinking
fast and slow if you'd like to have more
information about this
theory if this subject interests you i
would also strongly recommend you to
follow the research of yeshua benjo
addressing consciousness priors and a
huge thanks to montreal ai for
organizing
this ai debate 2 providing a lot of
valuable information
for the ai community all the documents
discussed
in this video are linked in the
description below please
leave a like if you went this far in the
video and since there are over 90
of you guys watching that are not
subscribed yet consider subscribing to
the channel to not miss any further news
clearly explained
thank you for watching
