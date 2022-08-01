Artificial Intelligence and Art: When Is Art Really Art?

AI can help artists create art, music, and even films. I would like to share some tips on how to use AI for art (image) creation. The Craiyon AI model can be used to draw images from any text prompt. The Ojoy tool upscales low-resolution Memoji and photos in the browser with 100% of the upscaling process performed client-side. It can be helpful for improving the resolution of stickers, avatars, logos, logos.

I am a blog writer. I am interested in Machine Learning, and Data Mining.





Do you know that AI is very good at art creation? Perhaps it will even surpass humanity’s own ability eventually! But we are just starting to contemplate the sci-fi possibilities of creating art through a machine that never has to sleep.





Anyway, as humans figured out how to generate art through a machine, it opened up a whole new realm of things to create with AI.





I would like to share some tips on how to use AI for art (image) creation.





Just take a look at this art example.





This picture was created by Neural Style Transfer.





It was trained to produce artwork using neural style transfer, a type of machine learning that transfers the aesthetics of one painting to another painting or photograph.





Neural Style Transfer is one of many tools at BoredHumans.com. If you are interested in tools that use GTP-3 technology, you should visit this site.





Unfortunately, you will not be able to use Neural Style Transfer to create an art object using your own image.





The second interesting tool is Ojoy. This tool upscales low-resolution Memoji and photos in the browser with 100% of the upscaling process performed client-side. Upscaling can be helpful for improving the resolution of stickers, avatars, logos, and anything for which you don't have access to the original high-resolution source.





There are some interesting facts. Ojoy was built by Addy Osmani. Addy is a well-respected member of the Google Chrome development team.





Try the Craiyon AI model if you want to draw images from any text prompt.









Creating a clear image from this model is difficult, but you can experiment.





Once, I needed unique images of people's faces. I watched several YouTube videos and took screenshots of the faces of people I liked.





Then I modified these images using the Arcane Style Transfer app.





On the left-hand side, you see the original image, and on the right-hand side, you see the processed version.





For more interesting details about what artificial intelligence can do today, read this article.





I also suggest reading my previous story, Alan Turing Was Right—a Machine Could Think.





AI assistants can help artists create art, music, and even films. Because this is a new phenomenon in the industry, we should think about the ramifications.





We are at the beginning of this journey, so let’s make sure we don’t set the bar too high. Even though we’re talking about the AI revolution, it’s not that easy to implement.





Stop! Should we be creating an artificial being that will eventually have the capacity to think, reason, and create art? Yes, that is an important question, but there is no answer.