Alan Turing Was Right—a Machine Could Think

In March 1943, the best minds of England, including the brilliant mathematician [Alan Mathison Turing, were gathered in Bletchley Park, where work was concentrated on breaking the cyphers and codes of the Axis countries. Turing developed a number of breaking methods used to break the German Enigma cypher. He designed the world's first stored-program computer, the [ACE] The Turing electromechanical machine (Bombe) became the most important tool for deciphering Enigma messages.

After the war, Turing worked at the National Physical Laboratory, where he designed the world's first stored-program computer, the ACE.





Turing decided to determine whether a machine could think. In 1950, he proposed an empirical test called the Turing Test.





Many years ago, Google tech futurist Ray Kurzweil predicted that by 2020, personal computers would achieve computing power comparable to the human brain.





The age of AI has arrived

On May 28, 2020, a group of researchers from OpenAI led by Dario Amodei published a scientific article detailing the GPT-3 algorithm.





On July 20, 2020, American student Liam Porr published an article on his blog created using the OpenAI API. Liam came up with the title and the first sentences, and the rest was added by the algorithm.





Since then, many users have gained access to the GPT-3 algorithm. With the help of this algorithm, texts are massively created: scripts, stories, and news.





VProexpert blog author John Morris says:





Believe me, machines can think and they can write.





According to him, 90% of the content on his blog is created by artificial intelligence.





Here is an example of such an article. If you do not know in advance that it was written by a machine, you will never guess that it was not written by a person.





We can already say that machines can think, and this is the answer to the question that has been haunting Alan Turing for so long.