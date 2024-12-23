As we approach 2025, it’s the perfect time to hit pause and ask: Are Web3 grant programs truly doing their job? These programs are shaping the blockchain space — funding DeFi, education, Layer 2 scaling, and more. But let’s be real: cracks are showing. If we want sustainable growth, more decentralization, and innovation that lasts, we’ve got some fixing to do. Here are a few things I’d love to see change — and a few things I’m excited to see unfold in Web3. First Things First: The Problem with “Ecosystem Cartels” We need to talk about ecosystem cartels. You know what I’m talking about — a small group of established teams repeatedly winning funding, opportunities, and attention. Even in systems like quadratic funding (yes, that too can be manipulated), these same teams tend to dominate, leaving newcomers out in the cold. This isn’t just frustrating — it completely contradicts the decentralized ethos of Web3. So what do we do? Grant programs need to step up and actively disrupt these cycles. A few ideas: Anonymous applications for initial rounds. Let the ideas speak for themselves.\nQuotas for new entrants — make room at the table.\nMentorship programs that pair veterans with newcomers to foster knowledge transfer and open pathways for new talent. And let’s keep it simple — there’s no need for a loooong application just to join a mentorship program! Measuring Impact: Grants Need to Prove Their Value If ecosystem cartels are blocking newcomers and innovation, the lack of impact measurement is holding us back even further. One of the biggest challenges with current grant programs is understanding their true impact. While funding initiatives is a critical driver of growth, how do we know which programs deliver tangible, long-term value? Too often, grant programs measure success by the number of grants issued or funds distributed, but this doesn’t tell the full story. In 2025, impact measurement should be at the center of every grant program. Grant issuers need to define clear, outcome-driven metrics to assess whether funded projects deliver on their promises. This means shifting the focus to measurable results. By incorporating impact assessment frameworks — like post-project audits, milestone reporting, and user feedback — grant programs can better allocate resources to projects that deliver real, measurable value. Who is going to build the tools necessary to truly measure impact, ensuring transparency and accountability? This focus on impact doesn’t just justify grants — it builds trust in the system. Grant programs that demonstrate their value can attract more high-quality applicants, ecosystem partners, and even co-funding opportunities. Measuring impact shouldn’t be optional. In 2025, we need tools and frameworks that don’t just measure outputs — they measure outcomes. Because proving impact builds trust, and trust builds stronger ecosystems. Rethinking Grant Structures In 2025, let’s move away from one-size-fits-all funding. I’m a big believer that milestone-based grants offer better accountability and flexibility as projects evolve. And can we take a moment for retroactive funding? In 2024, we saw some great retroactive programs that rewarded projects after they had already delivered proven value (Well done Optimism, Gitcoin and Arbitrum!). This approach cuts through the fluff, focuses on results, and ensures resources go to teams that have truly made an impact. By diversifying how grants are structured — whether through milestones, retroactive rewards, or a mix of both — we can create a funding system that’s not only fairer but also harder to manipulate by entrenched players. Funding Isn’t Enough — Support Matters Here’s the thing: money alone doesn’t make projects successful. Many promising teams struggle not because of funding but because they lack access to resources, guidance, or the right networks. Too often, projects die when the grant ends, so grant programs need to go beyond just handing out funds. Think: Mentorship programs.\nTechnical and business guidance.\nNetworking opportunities with the broader ecosystem. If we’re serious about supporting new voices and groundbreaking ideas, we need to lower the barriers to success. Money gets projects started — mentorship, resources, and networks help them continue and. thrive. What I’m Excited About in 2025 Web3 grant programs are helping shape some of the big shifts we’ll see in the coming year. Here are a few trends I’m really looking forward to in 2025, and how they might tie into the future of funding and innovation in Web3: Crypto x AI The convergence of crypto and AI is unlocking new possibilities. AI-powered tools are being integrated into blockchain projects for tasks like smart contract optimization, fraud detection, decentralized governance improvements, and predictive analytics in DeFi. This synergy between two transformative technologies is set to drive unprecedented innovation. DeSci (Decentralized Science) I’ve been championing DeSci for what feels like forever, and it still blows my mind how many people haven’t caught on yet. DeSci has the potential to completely transform science — making it more transparent, accessible, and collaborative. Open access, reproducible research, and global collaboration? Yes, please. Education Let’s face it: with Bitcoin smashing $107k, we’re about to see a wave of new people entering the space. And they need guidance. We need to make Web3 not just exciting, but safe andeducational. Expect to see a surge in hackathons, workshops, and programs like SheFi and CryptoMondays that make learning fun and empowering. We need more of that energy. DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) DePIN is one of the most exciting emerging trends in Web3. By combining blockchain incentives with real-world infrastructure, DePIN enables the decentralized deployment and operation of physical networks — think wireless connectivity, sensor grids, and energy systems. This could revolutionize industries by making infrastructure more efficient, accessible, and community-driven. RWAs (Real World Assets) Real-world assets on-chain are going to be huge. Whether it’s tokenized real estate, commodities, or other RWAs, I think we’ll see a lot of grant programs pushing this forward. Airdrops Okay, this one might feel obvious, but I’m curious to see how airdrops evolve in 2025. We’re seeing more targeted, thoughtful airdrops that reward contributors and real users — not just bots. Regulation and Institutional Adoption This one’s big: crypto is no longer the “bad kid” in the financial world. With MiCA in Europe and a more crypto-friendly U.S. government, the regulatory landscape is looking clearer. This paves the way for institutional adoption. In 2025, Bitcoin might finally become a staple in balanced portfolios for major asset managers, family offices and even pension funds. Tokenization of assets, clearer stablecoin regulations, and a framework for crypto integration are going to drive adoption. The U.S. Bitcoin Reserve The idea of the U.S. creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve is wild — and it could change everything. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has proposed it, and if Trump were to implement this, Bitcoin could officially be treated asdigital gold. A move like this would drive massive demand, push Bitcoin’s price to new heights, and set off a global “Bitcoin arms race” as other countries race to accumulate it. Watching this unfold would be (I repeat) wild. 2025, bring it on! The next year is shaping up to be a turning point for Web3. If we optimize grant programs, support new voices, and tackle challenges, we can create a funding environment that’s fairer, more inclusive, and way more innovative. And with trends like Crypto x AI, DeSci, institutional adoption, and maybe even a U.S. Bitcoin reserve on the horizon, 2025 could be the year Web3 moves to mainstream — finally living up to its full potential. Let’s keep BUIDLing 🚀 As we approach 2025, it’s the perfect time to hit pause and ask: Are Web3 grant programs truly doing their job? These programs are shaping the blockchain space — funding DeFi, education, Layer 2 scaling, and more. But let’s be real: cracks are showing. If we want sustainable growth, more decentralization, and innovation that lasts, we’ve got some fixing to do. Are Web3 grant programs truly doing their job? Are Web3 grant programs truly doing their job? Here are a few things I’d love to see change — and a few things I’m excited to see unfold in Web3. First Things First: The Problem with “Ecosystem Cartels” We need to talk about ecosystem cartels. You know what I’m talking about — a small group of established teams repeatedly winning funding, opportunities, and attention. Even in systems like quadratic funding (yes, that too can be manipulated), these same teams tend to dominate, leaving newcomers out in the cold. This isn’t just frustrating — it completely contradicts the decentralized ethos of Web3. So what do we do? Grant programs need to step up and actively disrupt these cycles. A few ideas: Anonymous applications for initial rounds. Let the ideas speak for themselves. Quotas for new entrants — make room at the table. Mentorship programs that pair veterans with newcomers to foster knowledge transfer and open pathways for new talent. And let’s keep it simple — there’s no need for a loooong application just to join a mentorship program! Anonymous applications for initial rounds. Let the ideas speak for themselves. Anonymous applications for initial rounds. Quotas for new entrants — make room at the table. Quotas for new entrants Mentorship programs that pair veterans with newcomers to foster knowledge transfer and open pathways for new talent. And let’s keep it simple — there’s no need for a loooong application just to join a mentorship program! Mentorship programs there’s no need for a loooong application just to join a mentorship program! Measuring Impact: Grants Need to Prove Their Value If ecosystem cartels are blocking newcomers and innovation, the lack of impact measurement is holding us back even further. One of the biggest challenges with current grant programs is understanding their true impact. While funding initiatives is a critical driver of growth, how do we know which programs deliver tangible, long-term value? Too often, grant programs measure success by the number of grants issued or funds distributed , but this doesn’t tell the full story. how do we know which programs deliver tangible, long-term value? number of grants issued funds distributed In 2025, impact measurement should be at the center of every grant program. Grant issuers need to define clear, outcome-driven metrics to assess whether funded projects deliver on their promises. This means shifting the focus to measurable results. impact measurement By incorporating impact assessment frameworks — like post-project audits, milestone reporting, and user feedback — grant programs can better allocate resources to projects that deliver real, measurable value. Who is going to build the tools necessary to truly measure impact, ensuring transparency and accountability? impact assessment frameworks This focus on impact doesn’t just justify grants — it builds trust in the system. Grant programs that demonstrate their value can attract more high-quality applicants, ecosystem partners, and even co-funding opportunities. attract more high-quality applicants, ecosystem partners, and even co-funding opportunities. Measuring impact shouldn’t be optional. In 2025, we need tools and frameworks that don’t just measure outputs — they measure outcomes . Because proving impact builds trust, and trust builds stronger ecosystems. Measuring impact shouldn’t be optional. outcomes Rethinking Grant Structures In 2025, let’s move away from one-size-fits-all funding. I’m a big believer that milestone-based grants offer better accountability and flexibility as projects evolve. And can we take a moment for retroactive funding? In 2024, we saw some great retroactive programs that rewarded projects after they had already delivered proven value (Well done Optimism, Gitcoin and Arbitrum!). This approach cuts through the fluff, focuses on results , and ensures resources go to teams that have truly made an impact. after cuts through the fluff, focuses on results By diversifying how grants are structured — whether through milestones, retroactive rewards, or a mix of both — we can create a funding system that’s not only fairer but also harder to manipulate by entrenched players. Funding Isn’t Enough — Support Matters Here’s the thing: money alone doesn’t make projects successful. Many promising teams struggle not because of funding but because they lack access to resources, guidance, or the right networks. Too often, projects die when the grant ends, so grant programs need to go beyond just handing out funds. Think: Mentorship programs. Technical and business guidance. Networking opportunities with the broader ecosystem. Mentorship programs. Technical and business guidance. Networking opportunities with the broader ecosystem. If we’re serious about supporting new voices and groundbreaking ideas, we need to lower the barriers to success . Money gets projects started — mentorship, resources, and networks help them continue and. thrive. lower the barriers to success What I’m Excited About in 2025 Web3 grant programs are helping shape some of the big shifts we’ll see in the coming year. Here are a few trends I’m really looking forward to in 2025, and how they might tie into the future of funding and innovation in Web3: Crypto x AI Crypto x AI The convergence of crypto and AI is unlocking new possibilities. AI-powered tools are being integrated into blockchain projects for tasks like smart contract optimization, fraud detection, decentralized governance improvements, and predictive analytics in DeFi. This synergy between two transformative technologies is set to drive unprecedented innovation. DeSci (Decentralized Science) DeSci (Decentralized Science) I’ve been championing DeSci for what feels like forever, and it still blows my mind how many people haven’t caught on yet. DeSci has the potential to completely transform science — making it more transparent, accessible, and collaborative. Open access, reproducible research, and global collaboration? Yes, please. Education Education Let’s face it: with Bitcoin smashing $107k, we’re about to see a wave of new people entering the space. And they need guidance. We need to make Web3 not just exciting, but safe and educational . Expect to see a surge in hackathons, workshops, and programs like SheFi and CryptoMondays that make learning fun and empowering. We need more of that energy. educational SheFi CryptoMondays more DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) DePIN is one of the most exciting emerging trends in Web3. By combining blockchain incentives with real-world infrastructure, DePIN enables the decentralized deployment and operation of physical networks — think wireless connectivity, sensor grids, and energy systems. This could revolutionize industries by making infrastructure more efficient, accessible, and community-driven. RWAs (Real World Assets) RWAs (Real World Assets) Real-world assets on-chain are going to be huge. Whether it’s tokenized real estate, commodities, or other RWAs, I think we’ll see a lot of grant programs pushing this forward. Airdrops Airdrops Okay, this one might feel obvious, but I’m curious to see how airdrops evolve in 2025. We’re seeing more targeted, thoughtful airdrops that reward contributors and real users — not just bots. Regulation and Institutional Adoption Regulation and Institutional Adoption This one’s big: crypto is no longer the “bad kid” in the financial world. With MiCA in Europe and a more crypto-friendly U.S. government, the regulatory landscape is looking clearer. This paves the way for institutional adoption. In 2025, Bitcoin might finally become a staple in balanced portfolios for major asset managers, family offices and even pension funds. Tokenization of assets, clearer stablecoin regulations, and a framework for crypto integration are going to drive adoption. The U.S. Bitcoin Reserve The U.S. Bitcoin Reserve The idea of the U.S. creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve is wild — and it could change everything. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has proposed it, and if Trump were to implement this, Bitcoin could officially be treated as digital gold . A move like this would drive massive demand, push Bitcoin’s price to new heights, and set off a global “Bitcoin arms race” as other countries race to accumulate it. Watching this unfold would be (I repeat) wild . digital gold “Bitcoin arms race” wild 2025, bring it on! 2025, bring it on! The next year is shaping up to be a turning point for Web3. If we optimize grant programs, support new voices, and tackle challenges, we can create a funding environment that’s fairer, more inclusive, and way more innovative. fairer, more inclusive, and way more innovative. And with trends like Crypto x AI, DeSci, institutional adoption, and maybe even a U.S. Bitcoin reserve on the horizon, 2025 could be the year Web3 moves to mainstream — finally living up to its full potential. 2025 could be the year Web3 moves to mainstream Let’s keep BUIDLing 🚀