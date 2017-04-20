Announcing Free Node.js Monitoring & Debugging with Trace

Today, we’re excited to announce that Trace, our Node.js monitoring & debugging tool is now free for open-source projects.

What is Trace?

We launched Trace a year ago with the intention of helping developers looking for a Node.js specific APM which is easy to use and helps with the most difficult aspects of building Node projects, like..

finding memory leaks in a production environment

profiling CPU usage to find bottlenecks

tracing distributed call-chains

avoiding security leaks & bad npm packages

.. and so on.

Why are we giving it away for free?

We use a ton of open-source technology every day, and we are also the maintainers of some.

We know from experience that developing an open-source project is hard work, which requires a lot of knowledge and persistence.

Trace will save a lot of time for those who use Node for their open-source projects.

How to get started with Trace?

Visit trace.risingstack.com and sign up — it’s free. Connect your app with Trace. Head over to this form and tell us a little bit about your project.

Done. Your open-source project will be monitored for free as a result.

If you need help with Node.js Monitoring & Debugging..

Just drop us a tweet at @RisingStack if you have any additional questions about the tool or the process.

If you’d like to read a little bit more about the topic, I recommend to read our previous article The Definitive Guide for Monitoring Node.js Applications.

One more thing

At the same time of making Trace available for open-source projects, we’re announcing our new line of business at RisingStack:

Commercial Node.js support, aimed at enterprises with Node.js applications running in a production environment.

RisingStack now helps to bootstrap and operate Node.js apps — no matter what life cycle they are in.

Originally published at blog.risingstack.com on April 20, 2017.