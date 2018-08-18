Why Medium is pain and how to fix it locally. Three free simple life hacks

I’m a newbie at Medium and just have pushed a few articles. Also, I can say that Medium is extra limited for new authors to promote content, mostly focused on whales.
When I start googling this issue, I have found many materials like “why Medium s***s”, but no any real useful support.
Dog waiting owner near a mall. Kyiv Aug 2018
I will try to fix it. Starting with three top bags.
Authors have to wait up to several days before Google starts indexing articles.It’s very destructive and non-motivated as media has to transfer your ideas in the same moment. Additionally, there are risks that scan-bot can copy your content and publish on own garbage stock.
site:medium.com andrii ryzhenko
site:linkedin.com pulse andrii ryzhenko
You are losing a significant part of content when copying data as screenshots. Use screenshot only as LAST option. Look at my old ugly examples just a month ago:
Always push maximum TEXT content!
First of all, you have to create a table structure. Go to
https://ozh.github.io/ascii-tables/
Fill table data, copy output
Go to github.com, register (optionally) and click “New gist” or directly to https://gist.github.com/
Input table to an editor, fix it if required. My last example of the screenshot:
Click Create public gist button.
Copy link from gist insert it to Medium and push Enter. My example of the table with the text:
Ctrl + Alt + 6 = Turns a text block into / starts a new Code style
constructor( address[] _crewAddresses) payable public {nextCapitan = msg.sender;crewList = _crewAddresses;voteCount = 1;for (uint i = 0; i < crewList.length; i++) {crew[crewList[i]] = true;}}
You have to know that Medium supports this sites for external content:
Youtube, Vimeo, Twitter, Vine, Kickstarter, SoundCloud, Instagram,
Github gists (must have!).
Part of content better transfer to this sites and use available formation options. Try it and find the best articles with examples to verify your style.
Sorry, no options, it was fixed. !
Use manual formation inside of Code boxes or
Images with text
The Medium business model focused only on the top bloggers. All another staff just trying to rich top. If you check footer of any post at LinkedIn, you will find the posts of the same author.
But Medium always suggest own bloggers from entirely another domain!
The site is transferring your traffic, as Medium for readers.
My technical article was devoted blockchain and smart contract. But Medium filled my footer with:
If you go to LinkedIn footer you can see only own content
